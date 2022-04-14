LGBTQ+ youth need elected officials’ support
Our 13-year-old grandchild recently asked us to use the pronouns he/him and call him Oliver instead of Helena.
He is fortunate; his immediate and extended family, friends, teachers and counselor support him. Information and stories he finds online and in books also help him feel OK about transitioning.
For at least two years, Oliver has struggled with depression, anxiety and deep thoughts of suicide. Since he announced his new pronouns, he seems happier and more himself.
We firmly believe the support he is receiving for identifying male is a critical piece of his road to recovery. The mounting attacks on LGBTQ+ youth across the country are not helping, but at least he knows “his people” are with him.
Now, imagine for a minute being an LGBTQ+ youth whose family rejects you. Or think about what it’s like to learn that, across the country, GOP lawmakers have filed nearly 200 state bills this year that seek to erode protections for transgender and gay youth or restrict discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in public schools.
What a world we live in. With attempted suicide rates by transgender youth the highest among all youth, legislators are attacking vulnerable children and taking away choices and freedoms that the GOP touts are so important under other circumstances.
Recently the Wisconsin GOP-controlled Legislature passed a law that allows lawsuits against school districts or school officials over the use of students’ chosen names or pronouns. To Oliver, we say: “We love and support who you are, and we will work as hard as we possibly can to elect officials at every level who affirm and protect you.”
Mary and Jack Wichita
Mason
Comments about Putin decidedly worrisome
In late February, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., spoke at a white supremacist rally in Orlando. Organizers led cheers for Russia. “Putin! Putin!” chanted the crowd.
Then there’s the great man himself. Former President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin “savvy” and a “genius” in taking over a country — a great piece of land with lots of people.
Shortly into the Ukraine invasion, when the most hated person in the world was Putin, Trump said if he were president Russia wouldn’t have dared to invade Ukraine. This from a guy who all but sent Putin an engraved invitation.
Dennis Gjerseth
Humbird
Comments, actions show politicians’ true colors
I was an elementary school teacher. The three “R”s were our main focus, but we also knew there are high-level thinking skills that are necessary for students to have when applying their knowledge.
As we come into this campaign and election cycle, I encourage good citizens to take seriously the importance of this particular mid-term. One way to prepare is to use high-level strategies to evaluate people, their words and events that occur. Strategies that occur to me are:
Cause and effect: When two realities occur in proximity of time or place, we need to think carefully about how they are related. For example, did the inauguration of a President Donald Trump in 2016 cause a strong economic surge or was it more likely the result of conditions he inherited?
Main idea and detail: Trump described Vladimir Putin’s invasion and the language used to justify it with the words, “This is genius ... Oh, that’s wonderful.” Feel free to choose what in this scenario is a detail, but I’ll supply the main idea: Trump’s perverse delight in spite of the death and destruction happening as he spoke. It reminded me of his perverse delight while watching TV coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection. By all accounts, he was tickled about it.
Here’s another example. The commission created by Robin Vos and his GOP and chaired by Michael Gableman cost $680,000 by one report. Whether that amount bothers you or not, it is a detail. The main idea is that the modern GOP encourages uncertainty and conspiratorial thinking. The goal is simply disruption when they don’t win elections.
We need to defeat any and all candidates who are supportive of or stay silent about lies told by Trump and his supporters.
Dan and Mary Fisher
Eau Claire
Packers quarterback not worthy of top award
Why did Aaron Rodgers get an MVP?
He didn’t show up for training camp and he said he was allergic to that stuff in the COVID-19 shot. To me, he is just a big crybaby.
How about getting a life? You have about $150 million. Try living on a pension and Social Security.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Look to God for direction on contentious issues
Are we being scammed by the Democratic Party and other extremists with their push for their Green New Deal and the elimination of fossil fuels?
When God created the world, He created supplies of coal, oil and gas to support civilization until the end of times. Common sense would indicate if He did not want a fossil to be used today, He would have ended its source. Being this has not happened, it would be safe to say He is not opposed to our use of fossil fuels.
The fact is there are many very wealthy people and organizations that support the banning of fossil fuels and forcing people to purchase electric vehicles along with their other green programs. Their investments plus their greed and search for power will allow them to become extremely wealthy. I hope Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, President Joe Biden and others realize that private aircrafts will not fly on anything other than jet fuel.
Greed and power and the continuous lying are slowly causing the destruction of our great country. Sanity needs to be restored and God needs to be put back into our schools, public buildings and federal institutions. Open all of our energy resources and start living the American dream. God wants us to be happy and prosperous, not under the thumb of corrupt governmental officials and their backers who only care about power and money.
This could be done for zero dollars instead of $22 billion of taxpayers’ money being invested in a program that is unnecessary and will cause hardship to many American families.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona