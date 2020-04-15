We all play roles in health care crisis
Crises tend to bring out the best in people of good will and the worst in those who would profit at the expense of those less fortunate. The timeless words of Thomas Paine leap to mind and, though they pertain to a crisis of freedom rather than one of health and well-being, they seem entirely appropriate: “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
No one needs be reminded of the gravity of the present health crisis. It will not be by pompous pronouncement or spineless resignation that this battle will be won, though won it must be, but rather by self-discipline, cooperation, willingness to sacrifice and adherence to the dictum that bids us do unto others.
It is uplifting when the news incorporates stories of kindness and generosity into the usual slap-in-the-face coverage of misery and loss which so often dominates pandemic reporting. There is unqualified goodness afoot. While few of us are destined to do any memorable or great thing, none of us lacks the opportunity to make some small but meaningful contribution to the common good. If each does his modest part, all may yet be whole once again.
I am awed by the generosity of those celebrities, businesspeople, athletes, politicians, health care workers, first responders, scientists and everyday citizens who selflessly contribute some portion of their wealth, influence, time and effort. I am horrified by the shoddy example set by others who succumb to the narcotic allure of opportunistic profiteering; who willingly and purposefully put political and personal expediency above the common good; who may, sadly, have to wait for the final trumpet before their personal ledgers may be balanced.
Let us each be willing to be measured by deeds rather than rhetoric. Let us first do no harm.
Steve Maddox
Chippewa Falls