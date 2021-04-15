Carbon pricing key in climate fight
Lisa Friedman of the New York Times reported on April 13 that, “More than 300 businesses, including Google, McDonalds and Walmart, are pushing the Biden administration to nearly double the United States’ target for cuts to planet-warming emissions ahead of an April 22 global summit on climate change.”
The scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) say that “explicit carbon pricing” is “a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.”
Noah Kaufman, the newly appointed senior economist in the White House Council of Economic Advisers, stated “putting a price on carbon dioxide emissions is a no-brainer.”
“Today’s introduction (of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act-H.R. 2307) adds to the momentum behind carbon pricing,” said Mark Reynolds, executive director of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “This bill will get us to net-zero emissions by 2050 and protect ordinary Americans so that everyone can afford the clean-energy transition.”
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act deserves the support of our elected officials.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Wisconsin wolf hunt a ‘massacre’
I heard about Wisconsin’s February wolf hunt on NPR’s “Science Friday” program.
The report was appalling: Twenty percent of Wisconsin’s gray wolf population killed in just three days, right in the middle of breeding season. These majestic animals were chased to exhaustion by snowmobiles, ATVs, packs of dogs and killed in steel-jawed, leg-hold traps and snares. One NPR scientist called it a massacre (not a hunt). Why did this happen?
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (under Donald Trump) de-listed Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan gray wolves. Due to de-listing, Wisconsin state law required a 2021 wolf hunt. So, the DNR planned a November 2021 hunt.
Then the Kansas-based Hunter Nation sued the WDNR, claiming their constitutional rights were violated. (Actually, they sued because they feared President Joe Biden would relist Wisconsin wolves under the federal Endangered Species Act, thus taking away their right to kill.)
The Jefferson Circuit Court Judge ruled in favor of Hunter Nation, ordering an immediate February wolf hunt. WDNR responded by selling 2,380 permits, resulting in 1,500 licenses to shoot 119 wolves. Hunters killed 216, almost double the state quota.
If hunting clubs can force unplanned, unscientific wolf hunts through circuit court orders, then Wisconsin’s DNR cannot protect our fragile, vulnerable wolf population. Wisconsin’s gray wolves need federal Endangered Species protection.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire
Responsibility should rest with us
The government is getting too big. It’s taking away my responsibilities and making me its slave. Given responsibility as a child, I learned how to solve problems and felt good about the results. Now the government does not want us to do that. They want to do that.
In the past, American citizens have proven they are compassionate. However, don’t we need to take care of our own citizens first? Our homeless, our children, our low-income people. Money, time and talents can only be spread so far. Rich politicians do not need to worry about money. Ordinary citizens do.
Voters need to show IDs and verifications. If citizens can’t find IDs then help them to do so. Science tells us our brains do not mature until the 20s. Teenagers do not need to vote. Prisoners gave up privileges when they committed a crime.
I am a white woman. I was denied things because I was not a male. I am not ashamed of being white. I am not a racist. I have worked and hired people of many different races and colors. I have not seen racism like some have. God does not consider your skin color, and we are all God’s children.
God’s rules are the best guides for everybody. I think we need a spiritual awakening. Politicians are not any better than you and me. Take time to study both sides of a problem. People can be wrong. I can be wrong.
I find my politicians only give me the party line. I don’t have their polished words but I do have common sense and a brain. I need to use them. Please. You need to do that too. Don’t just accept everything. That is being a responsible citizen. Let your representatives know what you think.
Nancy Foubert
Altoona
Police coming up short on streets
Where are the cops in Eau Claire? They let people drop people off at the mall and that’s a fire lane.
Where are they when you go down Harding Avenue and you’re doing everything right and a guy in a black Nissan Altima goes over the lines? I honked at him but it didn’t faze him at all. The last I saw of this guy he was turning down East Madison Street. I hope nobody got hurt with him driving so reckless. A license suspension seems right. Then he could walk to where he goes.
The cops in Detroit and Philly are better than the cops here in Eau Claire. You need to have cameras since the cops are eating donuts somewhere.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Put stop to wolf hunting in state
We are overrun with whitetail deer in Burnett County and have commonly seen 47 deer cross our driveway in a day. They are starving and eat all our plants, ignoring the deer repellent. There are many deer ticks here, too, and many residents with Lyme’s disease.
The overpopulated deer are a traffic hazard, too. Driving to town, we see groups of deer on the roadways most of the time. Wisconsin has had 18,000-20,000 deer/car accidents annually for the past five years.
Many Wisconsin deer are sick with CWD, and it is getting worse. A DNR biologist told us there is no plan for combatting CWD in the wild deer population. A deer farm was recently found to have CWD right here in Burnett County.
The overpopulation of whitetail deer seems to be becoming a serious public health and safety issue. Wolves are the only sensible solution to culling sick deer, and at no cost to the taxpayer. With maybe 700 wolves left in Wisconsin and around 1.6 million deer, why is killing any Wisconsin wolf a good idea?
Sue Menter
Danbury