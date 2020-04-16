Please shop for just essential goods
I’m a full time student at Chippewa Valley Technical College and an essential part-time worker at an Eau Claire convenience store.
I live in my elderly parents’ basement to help keep my expenses down. I work two to three shifts per week and until the COVID-19 pandemic things were working out great for me. However, now, I report to my workplace and while I stand behind a plexiglass sneeze guard I’m disgusted by the sheer number of people who come to my convenience store to buy nothing but lottery tickets.
My health and that of my family is being put at risk so you can scratch your dang tickets ... please stop. Stay away unless you have an essential need. Oh, and visiting every single day to pump $1 of free gas (with coupon) makes you cheap but today it also makes you a monster.
Pass the word please.
Patrick Colvin
Chippewa Falls
County officials lauded for contribution
I would like to take this opportunity to thank four Eau Claire County employees who provided information and guidance and worked to make a decision this past few weeks about the 2020 Eau Claire County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.
The four employees made an extra effort to obtain and provide quality information and guidance to the Farm Tech 2020 team and should be thanked that they did this during a time of stress and heavy demands on their time. The four employees are Lieske Giese, Joel Brettingen, Tyler Esh and Jared Grande.
Again, thanks for doing great things and stepping up when your community needed you.
Bob Panzer
Cadott