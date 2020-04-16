Donald Trump: A successful president
Donald Trump was duly elected in November 2016.
After signing a huge tax cut for all Americans and eliminating job-destroying regulations, our economy was booming. The employment results: Asian, Hispanic and black Americans’ unemployment were at record lows. Women’s unemployment was the lowest in 70 years.
President Trump has saved us billions of dollars through improved trade agreements. NATO allies are now paying $120 billion more toward their share of their security. ISIS’s caliphate was eliminated when the president allowed the military to defeat them. The security of our southern border is greatly improved, resulting in far less people entering our country illegally.
Trump has filled the many court vacancies that former President Barack Obama left before he left office and filled the vacancies that have occurred during his presidency. He signed legislation that greatly improved the status of people who were given huge sentences for minor crimes. Our country is self-sufficient regarding our energy resources. The status of our military capability and medical care for veterans is now substantially improved. Trump was called a racist when he cut off travel between us and China as a security measure because of the coronavirus epidemic.
In spite of his accomplishments going through legislation, Trump is called a dictator. He’s accused of having many news conferences related to the coronavirus because he can’t have rallies. Critics continually judge his motives. For example, a media person said his D-Day speech was great but “does he mean it?”
I feel sorry for people who are continually angry with our president. It seems they wake up every morning thinking of more ways to attack and undermine him. I’ll leave it to the Lord to judge our presidents and their motives.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Why not pursue universal health care?
We have lots of things in this country that we both expect and take for granted. Things like the police, firefighters, streetlights, roads, government at all levels, our armed forces, public schools, libraries, local, state and national park systems, snow plowing, farm subsidies, DNR, Social Security, Medicare, air traffic controllers, the National Weather Service, public transportation, recycling centers, sewer and water lines, and many more.
Do you know what they all have in common? They are examples of socialism. So why is it such a stretch to add universal health care to that list?
When you observe politicians, television personalities and the powers that be going to such great lengths to convince us all that by having Medicare for All will suddenly turn us into Venezuela or some sort of communists? Fear tactics.
So ask yourself: What are these people all afraid of? What or how do they benefit from us not having one health care system? Spoiler alert: It is all about greed and control.
Can anyone seriously look me in the eye and tell me that it wouldn’t be nice for everyone to have the same health care? No in network and out of network, no outrageous deductibles, no limits on mental health care, no preexisting conditions, no more somehow considering sight and hearing problems as a non-health care issue, just real health care without corporate profits. Sure certain elective procedures and such may cost, but who wouldn’t expect that?
Can we afford it? Yes, we already pay twice as much for less than any other First World country. Then investigators could focus not on just frauds and such. They could start looking at corporations and medical providers in terms of price gouging on medications and services. The results might surprise us all, just follow the money.
Alan Willett
Colfax