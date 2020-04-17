Some negatives in stimulus package
Now that Congress passed the stimulus package, the Republicans stuck a little benefit in there for the rich. It permits wealthy investors to use losses generated by real estate to minimize their taxes on profits on investments in the stock market. It also says President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Congress and their families are not eligible for this.
Then we found out Trump properties and his son-in-law can benefit. It also states that an inspector general would be appointed to report to Congress on the way the stimulus would be dispersed. Trump claimed he'd have the final say. I guess that's true because he fired the IG and appointed one of his own cronies.
Now Trump is pushing this malaria drug to help with the virus that the experts say won't work and to be careful about taking some other so-called cures. Trump says he's not a doctor but has common sense. Well the first statement is true but not the second. He wouldn't know common sense if it hit him in the head.
Just remember: Trump was the one to say it was a hoax. There's a couple old sayings. If you're going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk. Trump talks the talk but doesn't walk the walk. The other saying is the buck stops here. With Trump the buck stops on anyone he can blame but himself.
There are several states where the governors haven't issued stay inside orders. If you noticed, they all have Republican governors. If they were Democrats, just listen to the dressing down they'd get from Trump.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Flooding issue a concern in Wisconsin
Our way of life in Wisconsin has been devastated by COVID-19. With nearly 3,000 confirmed cases and over 100 deaths, it hurts my heart to think of the pain our friends and neighbors are feeling. As we continue to fight and recover from COVID-19, I hope we, as a society, begin to take natural disasters more seriously. Every year, flooding and severe weather are the costliest and most common natural disasters we face.
In March the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its flood forecast indicating that 123 million Americans in 23 states, including Wisconsin, could be impacted by spring flooding.
As a Realtor, it troubles me that the families and individuals I help to purchase their new home are often completely in the dark about the property’s flood risk. The reason? Wisconsin real estate flood disclosure laws are inadequate at best.
Wisconsin and even the federal government should follow the lead of other states that require full flood risk disclosure for all new homebuyers and renters. Sellers must disclose if a home is in a floodplain, has had past damages or claims made, or whether you need to carry flood insurance.
COVID-19 is a reminder that natural disasters are something we can plan for, and with good public policy, can mitigate and protect people. Local, state and federal leaders in Wisconsin should enact common-sense policies like flood disclosure so people can make informed choices and prepare. Taking action will help ensure businesses, homeowners and local communities are safer the next time floodwaters rise.
Judi Moseley
Eau Claire