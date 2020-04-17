Evers decision a threat to businesses
The governor of Michigan is under fire for shutting down even visits to check on one’s neighbors. She is taking the Detroit situation and extrapolating it out to the whole state.
Gov. Tony Evers looks at the data for Milwaukee and thinks, “This is terrible. Shut down everything for another month.”
Does he think people running businesses have ready cash to carry them through? Of course, as we know, lodging housekeepers and restaurant wait staffers are also wealthy.
Back in the 1950s it was common to see polio victims, including kids with crutches and leg braces or wheelchairs. But even though polio was contagious, there were no shutdowns and school was in session. I remember the doctors rolling those carts in and us lining up for those shots. Keep in mind, too, that FDR had polio but Eleanor did not.
By the way, we also lined up for tuberculosis testing, another contagious disease at the time, as were pneumonia, measles, German measles, mumps and chicken pox. But school and work continued, and I think we made it through.
James Herreid
Menomonie
A mixed message on issue of death
Politicians, religious leaders and others are stating it’s time to reopen our economy. Apparently, a few deaths are acceptable.
Yet, these same people find one death from abortion unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances.
Could someone explain this to me?
Rick Wilhelm
Eau Claire