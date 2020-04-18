We must learn from health care crisis
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is leading an investigation into the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it was handled. I have no faith that his investigation will accomplish anything other than shine President Donald Trump’s shoes.
(Wisconsin is one of a few states where a senator can be recalled).
In the future, science must lead us. When this pandemic is safely in the rearview mirror, there must be a legitimate scientific inquiry: How did the virus start? How did it originate? How did we respond? Who, and what mechanism takes over when the threat is first seen to exist? What is the best financial approach to answer the inevitable economic downturn? Already our experience has proven that the decisions cannot be political.
Such a study is needed to prevent not only fistfights over toilet paper, but the continued production and equitable, safe distribution of food, medicine, etc. We will need methods in place to protect those who provide needed ongoing services such as health care workers, grocery, mail, garbage, truckers, etc., and particularly to those providing care for the most vulnerable, seniors in nursing homes.
This pandemic also points out the need for a system of health care that includes everyone.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
Administration acts in a ‘positive manner’
A reader from Osseo wrote of the amazing results Taiwan and Japan achieved in their fight with COVID-19. He went on to say the current administration has failed the American people.
I see some apples and oranges in these comparisons. The Asian countries have a more orderly social structure of sensible people. By contrast we have three generations of spoiled brats and a Congress that sinks to partisan politics at the opportunities that the crisis makes available. Our unruly cities are crafting laws to force compliance while other countries can count on the better nature of their populace. I wonder how these statistics match up?
The current administration reacted first and has been dealing with the crisis in a positive manner from the beginning. The assembled team of experts are finding our systems are good with tornadoes, hurricanes and the like which are regional. Now they are pulling together a new playbook for global events.
One last thought. The tsunami that damaged a nuclear plant in Japan was felt nationally. They went about recovering and it was noticed around the world that not so much as a whimper came from the people. You could say some here are cry babies by comparison.
Bob Jorgenson
Eau Claire
In celebration of Earth Day this week
This is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. How will it be celebrated? What memories do you have of past civic action? Did you know that in 1972 nearly two-thirds of the lakes, rivers and coastal waters had become unsafe for fishing or swimming?
Gaylord Nelson, governor of Wisconsin during the 1950s, had passion for the environment/poverty. Residents of Wisconsin joined his concern with the dilapidated state parks, exploiting of public resources by private industry and state’s polluted waterways. He worked to overhaul the DNR to have it focus on conservation, he established the Conservation Corps and acquired land to be converted into public parks and wilderness areas.
In the 1960s he became a U.S. senator. He again built coalitions that fought for environmental issues and through his tenacity Earth Day was created April 22, 1970.
As a U.S. senator, Nelson championed the legislation below:
1968: National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act (St. Croix River in the original) — by November 2018, 209 rivers in 40 states covered; National Scenic Trails — there are now 11 including, in Wisconsin, Ice Age and North Country (4,600 miles in seven states).
1970: Apostle Islands became a National Lakeshore.
1972: Clean Water Act; Federal Pesticides Act was amended; Endangered Species Act was passed.
Currently the federal government is focused on rolling back regulations. As of Dec. 19, 58 rollbacks were completed (16 alone in regard to air pollution and emissions) another 37 were in process to make a total of 95 rollback regulations.
Take a moment to pause, think about Mother Earth. How important is clean water or clean air in your family’s life? How important is fishing for you? Are you familiar with Blue Marble? Make a plan to make a difference.
Carolyn Kaiser
Elk Mound
Vos and Fitzgerald lose at whack-a-mole
Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and their Republican cohorts in the Wisconsin Legislature have always played a mean game of whack-a-mole with the voting process. Using the ballot box as their game board, they have successfully smacked down large numbers of Democrats trying to vote in each election. Their favorite weapons have been the gerrymandering of voting districts, the removal of thousands of names from the voting rolls, and making registration for new voters an unnecessarily tedious and discouraging process.
For this most recent election, however, the Republicans outdid themselves — limiting access to absentee voting, shutting down any extensions of the voting deadline and forcing voters to risk personal harm, even possible death, from the coronavirus, if they dared show up at the polls. They cut down the polling areas in strong Democratic voting areas such as Milwaukee, where over 180 voting sites were reduced to five, so that a large number of voters might not be able to find (or have the means to get to) a polling site, and those who did show up at the five sites would have to wait endless hours to get their chance to vote.
With the help of Republican appointees on both the state and federal Supreme Courts, they were now able to cover every opening on the whack-a-mole ballot box, and flailed away with glee as the Democrats tried to pop up and vote.
So what happened? Perhaps there were too many moles this time ... too many angry moles.
George Faunce
Altoona
Municipal officials do ‘outstanding job’
I have had the privilege of being a poll worker in Eau Claire for the past eight years.
This recent election (April 7) was unprecedented in terms of safety challenges because of COVID-19. In my opinion our municipal officials took every possible safety measure to help voters and poll workers feel comfortable and safe in these unsettling times. At our polling site we had members of the National Guard and city employees to assist because of the shortage of poll workers. They were professional, impressive individuals who did an outstanding job helping out.
I have lived in Eau Claire for 40 years and this city continues to amaze me. I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a community that values the health, happiness and well-being of its citizens.
Patty Hoban
Eau Claire
Xx
Here is a haiku written to the bicyclist riding in Lowes Creek Park on April 7, ignoring the signs to keep off the bike trails during the thaw in order to avoid damaging them.
“Please Don’t Abuse Your Privilege”
What do you not get?
Spring thaw, trails vulnerable;
Bikers stay away.
Karen Havholm
Eau Claire