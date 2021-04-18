A chilling tale
State and federal lawmakers are once again discussing medical malpractice and the harm it can cause. This topic remains incredibly relevant, as nearly 300,000 Americans die every year from acts of medical malpractice. Many more are left critically injured and financially ruined.
Thomas Hapka had just graduated from college when he suffered a massive brain injury during a chiropractic appointment. He was then misdiagnosed at the ER more than five hours later and sent home, unaware that his brain was bleeding and swelling. After another 48 hours, Tom was close to death and rushed back to the ER, only to be misdiagnosed again. These misdiagnoses and needless delays in care nearly cost Tom his life.
Today, Tom continues to suffer devastating consequences from his malpractice experience. He was unable to receive a settlement due to flaws in our current medical liability laws, he has lost his career, and he may soon lose his house due to the financial damage this has done to him. Tom also continues to struggle with serious complications from his brain injury.
I am asking your readers to help raise awareness about Tom’s story and the life-shattering impact of medical malpractice by visiting our website (lifebeyondbraininjury.org).
Patrick Eikens
Eau Claire
On wrong track
Although the Republican Party mutated during the past five years from a political organization into a personality cult, one thing remained constant — opposition to regulations. Republicans pretended regulations weren’t designed to protect workers, the environment or the general public but were capricious roadblocks impeding efficiency and liberty.
Naturally this narrative was primarily pushed by corporations. Regulations cost them money and prevent them from grabbing an even bigger share of the national wealth. “A little coal ash in the air or water never hurt anyone,” their narrative went, “at least not in our gated, hilltop community.”
Those who opposed wearing face masks to protect others merrily hopped aboard the “freedom” bandwagon. “Isn’t it enough that you can’t blow cigarette smoke into someone else’s lungs?” they wondered. “Must we care about spreading this virus too?”
Occasionally, reality intrudes. Staunchly anti-regulatory Texas has an energy sector mostly unburdened by stipulations. Recently a winter storm showed Texans that regulations aren’t necessarily bad. An unregulated power company charged customers thousands of dollars for one week of service.
Even Wall Street insiders learned that loose regulations can sink, not float, ships. Hedge fund managers lost their designer underwear when others discovered they could manipulate the system too, bidding up stocks the big boys had bet would fall.
So, Republicans caught “Regulation Fever” — but in a very selective way. During the first two months of this year, Republicans have introduced scores of bills in state legislatures to restrict voting. Price gouging, stock gaming and polluting are not problems as far as the GOP is concerned, but convenient voting for everyone is a horrible menace.
Who could have guessed that the “Party of Freedom” would change its tune on restrictions and want to “regulate” democracy? I suppose when you’re losing you try to change the rules.
William Mills
Eau Claire