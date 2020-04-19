Don’t blame President Trump, blame China
Most Wisconsin residents did not feel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic until Gov. Tony Ever’s March 25 safer-at-home order. Not until then did we feel the pain of the fast spreading virus that first appeared in the city of Wuhan, China, on Nov. 17 of last year.
We now know that China’s Communist Party rulers concealed the danger of this disease for three weeks and that had they not done so the number of cases outside China could have been reduced by 95 percent. Aware there was a cover-up, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sent a Jan. 22 letter to President Donald Trump urging him to impose restrictions on people entering the U.S. from China. One day later China shut down air travel from Wuhan to every city in that nation — but not to other cities around the world. This protected Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, etc., but allowed the seeding of COVID-19 in Italy, Washington state, New York City and other highly infected areas. Days later Trump acted by preventing foreign nationals from entering the U.S. if they had been in China the last 14 days (the incubation period for COVID-19).
Many in the hate-Trump mainstream media reacted by suggesting that the president’s entry ban was motivated by racism and xenophobia. A Washington Post article referred to supporters of the president’s China ban as “white nationalists.” But political correctness does not refute the fact that this virus originated in China. Neither does it exonerate China’s Communist Party rulers for concealing what they knew for weeks — as the virus spread to the rest of the world.
Don’t blame Trump for the thousands of Americans and the trillions of dollars lost to COVID-19. It’s China that should be held accountable.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Postponement would have been prudent
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to postpone Wisconsin’s election was both responsible and commendable, considering he wasn’t suppressing voters and only attempting to move the election to a more safe and reasonable date.
In the Leader-Telegram on April 12, state Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Hallie, stated, “I was appalled that a governor would do something like that at the last minute. That was despicable in my opinion.” Really? Lest we forget, at the last minute before Evers took office, Republicans used a lame duck session to jam through dozens of Walker’s appointees and pass bills limiting Evers’ authority.
What’s appalling is the U.S. Supreme Court and Republican-led Wisconsin legislators requiring voters cast their ballots by April 7, forcing voters to choose between their health, the health of others and fulfilling their civic duty. Now that’s despicable.
Dennis Campbell
Eau Claire
Follow instructions of local park signs
Here is a haiku written to the bicyclist riding in Lowes Creek Park on April 7, ignoring the signs to keep off the bike trails during the thaw in order to avoid damaging them.
“Please Don’t Abuse Your Privilege”
What do you not get?
Spring thaw, trails vulnerable;
Bikers stay away.
Karen Havholm
Eau Claire