Don’t support area referendum
Just say no to the $2 million Chippewa Falls referendum during this time of runaway government spending that has resulted in runaway inflation.
Voting taxpayers approved the $65 million school bond referendum resulting in a rise of hundreds of dollars in property taxes paid. Now the mayor and city council wish to add another tax burden on the backs of property owners?
Who am I? A retiree on Social Security disability whose property value saw a $60,000 assessment increase just last year with, no doubt, more to follow.
Just say no.
Ralph Palmer
Chippewa Falls
Changes needed in government
I think the House of Representatives was intended to represent the “people” of this country. And people are individual human beings, not corporations, other types of businesses or groups.
Only people legally eligible to vote for a candidate should be allowed to contribute to the campaign. Contributions must be limited to 5% of the poverty level. Term limits need to be established: three terms for senators, five for representatives and a maximum of 25 years for justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. Legislative districts based on population size should follow established town/range and section lines in a rectangular pattern as state boundaries allow.
Medicare should be allowed to negotiate prescription drug prices, prices for other medical supplies and fees. Everyone in this country should be covered by a government-funded health and wellness plan. All parts of the human body should be covered under all health coverage plans.
FICA deductions should not have an upper limit and personal income up to the poverty level should not be taxed.
The future of this country depends on an intelligent, skilled and thoughtful population. We must make public education beyond high school free for anyone wishing to pursue a two-year college or vocational degree.
Alan Ellefson Sr.
Danbury
Johnson should retain his seat
With Tax Day, I can’t help but look back at the last two years of skyrocketing prices and never-ending taxes on Americans.
There has never been a moment where Democrats have stood up for the everyday American; instead, they focus on big government spending plans and catering to the D.C. elite. They don’t have answers for the oppressive taxation that is inflation. From filling your car with gas to buying groceries, doing essential everyday tasks has become a heavy burden to families across America. You can’t even shop at the Dollar Store without facing a 25% increase and spending $1.25 per item. Yet instead of looking out for the everyday American, Democrats continue to neglect us during difficult times.
We need a fighter like Sen. Ron Johnson in the Senate. He stands up for the everyday American, and unlike his Democratic colleagues, his dedication to defending us is clear. Johnson isn’t afraid to go against the grain, and by doing so he provided a tax cut for small businesses owners in 2017. Without his hard work, those small businesses would have been dominated by large corporations and forced to close their shops; an achievement that is remembered by many today and is something I encourage you to remember this November as we work to keep Johnson in the Senate.
Jon Kind
Hudson