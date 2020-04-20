Germany’s health care system effective
When we put the cornavirus pandemic behind us, it will be time to reevaluate our health care system.
Unfortunately, some can’t wait until then to fire partisan COVID-19 salvos. Case in point is the column by Marc Thiessen in the Leader-Telegram on April 19. He contrasted the COVID-19 response in Italy and the United Kingdom with the U.S. and pronounced it an indictment of socialized medicine.
A more constructive comparison could have been made with Germany. They were identified by Fox News as having the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate of any of the top 10 countries with COVID-19 cases. As I pointed out in a June 11, 2018, letter to the Leader-Telegram, their system of health insurance programs delivers lower infant mortality and higher longevity rates than the U.S. while spending half as much of their GDP as we do on health care. Their effectiveness in responding to COVID-19 is further evidence that their system is worth a look.
We need to step beyond partisan extreme viewpoints and find the practical middle ground for our health care. For now, let’s focus on supporting our health care professionals and public health experts.
Paul La Liberte
Eau Claire
Tiffany doesn’t support local control
Tom Tiffany is no friend of local control. He twice introduced bills to take away a town’s right to have any say whatsoever in frac sand mining. He wanted to take away local control and give it to the state government in Madison. (Note that there are no frac sand mines in his backyard threatening the roads, clean air and beautiful water around Minocqua.)
When frac sand mining was at its peak and most controversial, on Oct. 22, 2013, Tiffany introduced Senate Bill 349. When that failed, he tried again on Feb. 26, 2014, and introduced 2013 Senate Bill 632. That bill also failed. Both bills were intended to eliminate local control over all decisions related to frac sand mining.
Both of these were introduced even though in 2012 the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in the case of Zwiefelhofer v. Town of Cooks Valley, had unanimously stated that local towns did indeed have the right to local control over such things as air and water quality, and to protect their local roads from the heavy mining trucks and equipment used in frac sand mining.
Imagine a state senator telling you that you have no say in what happens to your town roads? You have no right to protect your local quality of life? What will he do with that condescending attitude if he gets to Washington, D.C.?
Jill Goodrich
Hudson
Protesters putting the vulnerable at risk
This is in response to all the protesters who want to open, or rather disobey, the safer-at-home order by our governor. They are risking the health of every Wisconsin citizen who has underlying health conditions.
Are these protesters willing to be responsible for the deaths of many senior citizens. For their foolish disregard for the law, all these protesters should be listed as criminals. The governor should institute martial law to enforce the stay-at-home law to save people’s lives.
Lawrence Motzer
Eau Claire