County offers array of services
April is County Government month. If you’re like most citizens, you know very little about your county government. But since it belongs to you, let me share a few facts about Eau Claire County government.
County government consists of 29 elected County Board members and 605 employees. You may have come to the County Government Center, 721 Oxford Ave., for marriage licenses, to serve as a juror or to pay your taxes, but there’s a lot more there for you such as:
• Information about services for your elderly neighbor who needs some help but doesn’t know where to turn: Aging and Disability Resource Center.
• Services for veterans.
• City–County Health Department.
• Human Services.
Accelerated by the pandemic, the trend to be able to get what you need from the county online or by phone means county services are one click away by visiting their website at co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Want to get involved? Each department from Planning & Development to Parks & Forest to Human Services has a governing board and is often looking for citizen members; apply on our website by visiting the Boards, Commissions and Councils link.
Want to give us feedback? Attend County Board meetings (virtually at this time) and speak your piece, call a county department or visit the “contact us” link to submit an anonymous (or signed) form online.
Soon we’ll be looking for citizen input on how to spend the county’s share of recovery money.
You can take pride in your county government services in April and every month.
Katherine Schneider
Eau Claire County Board
Lawbreakers supported enough
Why on Earth do people in jail or prison get a stimulus check? Isn’t having a place where they can watch TV, use the computer, go outside, get three meals a day and have a roof over their heads good enough?
I could go on and on about how these lowlifes are treated. Once you break the law, you have no rights. We are rewarding these people for breaking the law.
Do people in Washington have blinders on? They are so worried about the economy and yet they do something stupid like that. I just don’t understand. I’m not saying a lot because I’m sure you won’t print it. Nothing is going to change until the laws are stiffer and make people pay for breaking the law.
Sue Gullickson
Eau Claire
No good reason for hunting wolves
Well, wolves and eagles are really majestic animals. Having a wolf hunt is the worst thing that has been done.
Both the eagles and wolves are Native Americans’ friends. I know wolves kill to eat, but they do not kill people. I have read true stories of wolves saving people.
Some hunters would kill anything just for fun and they are cruel. I believe in hunting, not killing for fun. Killing to kill something you are going to eat is one thing, but just to kill is for sad people. So no more wolf hunts.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi