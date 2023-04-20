Program expanded through partnerships
Since being elected to the Eau Claire City Council, my focus has been to build an Eau Claire that works for all. From downtown revitalization to new businesses like Costco, Eau Claire is now the second fastest-growing community in Wisconsin and continues to rank as one of the best places to live.
But as great as all of that is, these successes are meaningless, and even frustrating, to our residents who cannot access or participate in this success. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021, Eau Claire was able to address some of those barriers by expanding our free and reduced-cost transit fare program.
One resident who had lost bus access for a few weeks was sleeping out by their workplace on the outskirts of town just to make sure they didn't lose their job. Another resident had to check more than 30 apartments before she found a home — and the bus allowed her to make those trips. She found her first home because of the bus pass.
With funding for this program running out, City Councilmember Roderick Jones and I knew we needed to act. By matching unexpended federal dollars with generous commitments from Royal Credit Union, Xcel Energy and other local businesses, we were able to preserve safe and affordable mass transit for those in need.
Investing in programs like this benefits everyone in Eau Claire. When more residents can reliably get to work and find a place they can afford to live, we grow our economy and even spend less on other more expensive public resources.
I’m proud the City Council passed this unanimously. I want to thank our businesses and community leaders who stepped up to help save affordable transit and help build an Eau Claire that works for everyone.
Andrew Werthmann
Eau Claire City Council
U.S. representative claims to dislike lies
Shortly after his election, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden made a public announcement on his intention to be "the congressman for all," including those who did not vote for him.
In this newspaper forum, I invited Van Orden to secure this noble goal by renouncing his position on the Big Lie and the legitimacy of the Biden presidency. As far as I know, he never did.
Now, he announces in public that he is not OK with Democrats spreading lies about Republican plans to cut Social Security. Our congressman does not like political deceit. Imagine that.
Anton Smets
Eau Claire
Funding for tech colleges needs to change
Maybe the Leader-Telegram can investigate unfair taxation.
I’m talking about the unfair taxation of the Wisconsin Technical College System. The antiquated funding statutes of the WTCS were created before the Vietnam War was over with.
Since when is the pursuit of all public higher education not an individual choice in this state? Where in the state statutes does it say public higher education is mandatory? I know K-12 education is mandatory, that’s in the statutes.
The 16 technical college district boards in this state are appointed, not elected. They can borrow millions every year with the local property taxpayers in their districts getting the tab. I call that taxation without representation at the local level.
There are efficiencies to move the funding of the WTCS to the state level like the UW System. For starters, the WTCS would be responsible and accountable to the governor and the Legislature — all are elected officials. Another innovative suggestion would be that many of the former two-year UW System colleges have buildings a stone’s throw from tech colleges, like Rice Lake or La Crosse. Instead of building a new building, which costs millions and then you have maintenance from there on, maybe through redesign, cost savings could reap rewards down the road for taxpayers of this state.
At the beginning of this legislative session in January, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos stated that they are looking for innovation and efficiency. The current funding of the WTCS has turned into punitive taxation at the local level.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Health care system unlikely to improve
My testimony before the Joint Finance Committee at UW-EC:
Many members of Joint Finance were appointed by Robin Vos, who worked to overthrow our last presidential election, and I’m supposed to believe you’re going to do something about health care?
You have a member of your political party that called Joe Biden and all Democrats pedophiles, and I’m supposed to believe you’re going to do something about health care?
You blame President Joe Biden for high gas prices when oil companies made $200 billion. And you’re gonna do something about health care?
You say more guns make us safer, like a battlefield, and I’m supposed to believe you’re going to do something about health care?
A Republican has called for impeachment of Judge Protasiewicz, a landslide winner, and you are going to do something about health care?
Many of you would rather watch my loved one die, instead of a safe, legal abortion, and you’re gonna do something about health care?
In 2011, your political party vilified public workers, calling our health care “Cadillac.” Seeing a doctor when one is sick, and not going broke, is a Chevy, not a Cadillac. We are the richest country in the world.
You are terribly afraid of half of 1% of our population, transgender, and I’m supposed to believe you’re going to be brave enough to do something about health care?
In 2011, there were 100,000 people marching around the capital. You tried to ignore us, then ridiculed us, and then called us vandals, and I’m supposed to think you’re going to do something about health care?
It’s a gerrymandered super majority, but there’s nothing super about it. Overcome your ideology and expand BadgerCare for our working poor.
Myron Buchholz
Eau Claire