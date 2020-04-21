Socialism driving force behind theory
Rex Fleming, who holds a Ph.D. in atmospheric science, worked for years for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). He attributed global warming to carbon dioxide despite having doubts.
Fleming has completely disavowed the idea that carbon dioxide from emissions is causing the so-called climate change. He said that there was manipulation of data under the Obama administration. I can’t imagine that that doesn’t happen now.
He believes that more scientists would forsake the climate change agenda, but they get funds for huge, bigger computer systems to run the massive models, and they want salaries to rise. It is a gravy train.
All the alarmists have are hearsay, doctored data, the media and government people saying it is true. The deniers have facts. Climates have been warm and cold, warm and cold forever with no changes in carbon dioxide.
The propagation of socialism is a real driving force behind proponents of the “man-caused climate-change theory.” Socialists use it as a battering ram against the fossil fuel industry.
This is certainly happening in America.
Scientific organizations in America will not publish Fleming. They all prefer the cover-up.
Another issue: At the end of my last letter I invited attacks. I received positive feedback via phone. I received an anonymous note from someone who ”hoped that I had died, but no such luck.” Who knows. Maybe I will get the big new bug, but I have no underlying disease, but I do have arthritis in two fingers. If the bug gets me, that is OK. I have been ready to go for a long time.
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
Socialist principles, capitalism can coexist
In a recent Voice of the People letter, a writer compares socialism with capitalism as if they are antithetic. The Scandinavian countries identified later in the article as socialist countries are actually social democracies, i.e. the government of Sweden doesn’t own Volvo or IKEA or any of the other capitalist corporations that flourish there.
Further, the writer assumes that one either loves capitalism or is disloyal to the United States. Thus she offers to pack the bags of “liberal socialist Democrats” and in so doing revives the old, tired, “love it or leave it” meme. It appears the writer doesn’t recognize the possibility that most social Democrats want to improve conditions for everyone without overthrowing capitalism or democracy.
The writer cites the high tax rates in the Scandinavian countries as one of the inherent evils of socialism. The United States has occasionally instituted even higher tax rates. Examples of these: 77% in 1918; 63% in 1932; 79% in 1939; 94% in 1944; rates remained above 70% over the next three decades and have been reduced to about half that, variably, since the 1980s. These adjustments in the highest income tax rates illustrate a capitalist democracy’s ability to garner the resources necessary to protect our country’s interests during wartime and, flexibly, to apply socialist principles to stabilize the economy and ensure the common welfare as in the Great Depression.
The article’s author assumes social Democrats are less loyal to this country than the opinion writer herself is. That’s unfortunate because she fails to see that two seemingly disparate political perspectives, each with many worthy strong points, can coexist in a social democracy.
Don Willson -Broyles
Town of Seymour