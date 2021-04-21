Chemical use discouraged
We are all pretty excited that spring is here. It’s been a long winter. So many people are starting to think about their lawns and flower beds.
It’s also a good time to think about what pesticides and lawn chemicals are doing to our bird population. I have yet to meet anyone who dislikes cardinals, chickadees or robins, to name a few. Doug Tallamy, who studies biodiversity and wildlife, has presented research about the importance of caterpillars in the life of birds. Many people feed birds, giving them seeds and fruit and nuts. It feels good to do that. But the truth is that birds cannot be sustained with just these foods.
Baby birds need nutritious food that is soft and easily fed to them. And guess what? Caterpillars are the perfect food for baby birds. Tallamy has done extensive research and found that it takes around 5,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to feed just one clutch of chickadees. The research is tedious, done with video cameras and then data keeping from those videos. So without caterpillars, chickadee broods cannot be sustained. Yet we ourselves are contributing to their depletion with all the chemicals we use.
If you truly love birds and want them around for your grandchildren to see, don’t use chemicals. It’s as simple as that.
Carolyn Haar
Eau Claire