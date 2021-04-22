It’s time for senator to step down
Ten years ago (2010), I worked with a group of people here in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and other nearby towns to try to help a new fellow named Ron Johnson who was trying to unseat a Democrat named Russ Feingold.
Ron was a businessman with a company on the eastern side of our state, and we believed he was just the guy we needed that could carry voters in the northern areas of our state while pulling just enough votes from working-class folks to unseat Feingold. We worked hard, and it was close but we won, with help from people like Paul Ryan (Janesville) that I had gotten to know back in 2002 while working for a state senate campaign in our area. Paul became a good friend and was great to work with, and in 2016 Johnson won his second term in the U.S. Senate, while Paul had become the Speaker of the House when it had flipped to the Republicans.
What a difference five years can make.
Donald Trump is an evil man whom we can never trust to run for office again, and sadly, the man I respected became a “Trumper” who I no longer recognize. In addition to my latest opinion piece in the Capital Times, I have emailed him directly asking that he step down from his seat now and let Gov. Tony Evers appoint his replacement, a Democrat that can strengthen President Joe Biden’s caucus in the Senate by one more vote. It is important that we stand fast for our country regardless of all we’ve been hearing, including what’s been coming our of our senator’s mouth.
I’m sorry, Ron, but it’s time for you to go.
William Corse
Town of Pleasant Valley
Systemic racism a false narrative
Patrisse Cullors is a faculty director at Prescott College in Arizona and a co-founder of Black Lives Matter. Fox News recently reported that Cullors is under scrutiny for having purchased four high-end homes worth millions of dollars in majority white areas. Included in the Fox report were video clips of Cullors using the word “Marxist” to describe her radical political views. In a 2015 interview on The Real News Network, Cullors described herself and BLM co-founder Alicia Garza by saying, “we are trained Marxists.”
BLM activists say the purpose of their movement is to counter anti-Black systemic racism in law enforcement and other areas. Carol Swain, a retired political scientist who taught at Vanderbilt University, says their race-specific slogan is difficult to disagree with. But Swain, whose is Black, has publicly criticized BLM for its laundering of radical Marxist ideas into the mainstream. She defends herself against critics by asking them to read on-record writings and statements of BLM founders. According to Swain, these demonstrate their agenda to mainstream hatred of law enforcement, capitalism, free speech and our nation itself.
In a June 2, 2020, article titled “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism,” the Wall Street Journal reported that in 2018 there were 7,407 Black homicide victims, a year in which police fatally shot 19 unarmed whites but only nine unarmed Blacks. FBI crime statistics tell us that the vast majority of Black homicide victims are killed, not as a result of “systemic racism,” but by other Blacks.
The fact that BLM activists, and their sympathizers in the mainstream media, mostly ignore this suggests that, to them, Black lives only matter when they can be used to promote their false systemic racism narrative.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
PRO Act would benefit workers
With a pro-worker majority in the House, Senate and White House, our country, led by workers and unions, has a real chance to build the power of working people and restore balance and fairness to our economy. The question is: how?
The answer is with the passage of a bill called the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which is the most significant worker empowerment legislation since the Great Depression. Having a union makes all the difference between struggling to make ends meet and being a part of the American Dream. If passed, the PRO Act would help workers form unions by dramatically increasing penalties for employers that violate workers’ rights; protecting strikes and other protest activity; streamlining the process for reaching a first collective bargaining agreement once a union is formed; and so much more.
The PRO Act was passed by the House in 2020 but stalled when it fell onto former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk. This is unacceptable. We expect our elected leaders to support our rights and freedoms as workers.
As a retired union member and Wisconsinite, I am doing everything I can to ensure the passage of the PRO Act. I call on Sen. Ron Johnson and every senator to support this transformational legislation to help working people get ahead.
Larry Shepler
Eau Claire
We can do better on racial issues
In response to a recent letter to the editor of racial claims being unwarranted at UW-Eau Claire, this is an excellent learning opportunity.
Many people who are not marginalized individuals measure the success of diversity, inclusion and equality through outward presentations. Celebration of Black History Month, having LGBTQIA+ friendly on campus living, etc. While these things are all greatly appreciated by marginalized individuals, it doesn’t take away from the fact that discrimination and racism are still very prevalent.
What people are referring to when they speak of inequality within the UW-EC system are multiple examples of racist behavior including racial slurs, harassment and more, that continue to exist without consequences from the university. This is yet another example of how systemic racism and discrimination exist.
I highly encourage those who are questioning equality, and the basis behind claims of bias within the community or organizations, to speak to those within the marginalized community in question to better understand the basis behind many of the concerns that were stated. This gives us the opportunity to learn, and do better.
Jennifer Engedal
Eau Claire