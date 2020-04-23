A response to all of the negativity
Our president has been following the scientists who are giving him their suggestions in regard to this virus.
President Donald Trump was told they thought it would be like SARS, not spread like this. The president stopped planes from China as soon as possible.
Why not get behind Trump, who has worked overtime on this crisis. Instead of following incorrect information and being a hindrance, pray for him and all of humanity. Our country could use a lot more positive thinking
Angela Frazer
Eau Claire
Fauci should be honored for efforts
I would like to nominate Dr. Anthony Fauci for the highest civilian honor in the United States: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
This highly prestigious award is given to individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
Dr. Fauci has become the face of the federal government in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. He has been outstanding in his intelligence, insights, expertise and honesty, which has been badly needed. He has headed up the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which is an overwhelming challenge.
That would be enough, but he also has headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, serving six different presidents. The only negative is that the Medal of Freedom has been tarnished due to the past, immediate recipient.
Thanks, Dr. Fauci.
David Rowe
Altoona
Virus shines light on jail practices
I am writing regarding the article published on April 8 titled “EC County jail temporarily reduces inmates by half over COVID-19 concerns.” Though the steps that are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus to the local jail are commendable, it is important that we look at the efficacy of these short-term changes that are taking place.
Moving forward we need to consider continuing practices that have been found to be effective during the stay-at-home order. Some practices to possibly consider are continuing to find alternatives to incarceration and providing free soap within the jail.
The release of 50% of the individuals incarcerated in the jail proves we are incarcerating people unnecessarily. COVID-19 is forcing criminal justice reform that should have occurred long ago.
The jail is now giving individuals free hand soap, amazingly, not a normal practice outside of the pandemic. It isn’t sanitary, safe or ethical to charge individuals for basic human necessities.
Though I feel as though many of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are commendable, the isolation of individuals for 14 days is inhumane. The article states that people first arriving at the jail “are being isolated from the jail’s general population for 14 days.” The article fails to describe the conditions of the 14-day isolation.
To reiterate, the efforts being taken by the jail to prevent the spread of the virus such as reducing the population within the jail and providing soap for free are commendable and should continue long after the pandemic. At the same time some efforts, though kindhearted, should be replaced by more humane efforts. For example: Though isolating people for 14 days may be necessary, the conditions of isolation should be re-evaluated.
Zoe Knops
Eau Claire