In-person elections needlessly risky
As a poll worker for 20 years, I’m furious that the election went on in person. It was reckless.
We have been told to self-isolate. This election put poll workers at great risk of exposure.
Gov. Tony Evers made the right call to stop the election. This is a worldwide pandemic. Who doesn’t get that?
The Republicans don’t care about “the people.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court did not honor the safety of citizens. Do any of them have a shred of decency? Why did they force the election to go forward? To depress the vote. It’s that simple.
Journalists should ask nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, EMTs, grocery clerks and truck drivers whether this election was worth a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.
President Donald Trump stands at a podium daily taking cheap shots at reporters for asking intelligent questions. Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour asked why he closed the U.S. pandemic office. He was so brutal to her that I couldn’t believe she didn’t break down in tears. Americans should want to know why the office of pandemics was closed. And why did Trump slash the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget?
We’ll do much better with the leadership of statesmen like Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington or the governors of Kentucky, California, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. They are working to do the right thing, explain everything carefully and help us weather this horrific storm together.
I didn’t work this election because of a persistent dry cough. I didn’t want to alarm anyone or spread any illness. But I’m humbled by the quiet grace and courage of all the poll workers. But this can never happen again. The fall election should be absentee only. Save lives. Protect the people.
Hjordis Olson
Colfax
We shouldn’t ‘cower’ before president
President Donald Trump, despite his usual ploy at rallies and press conferences, cannot find a derisive label to pin on the COVID-19 virus threat that confronts him. Nor can he walk away from it, for if he tries, it stalks him as he did Hillary Clinton during their debates. It looms like a hulking shadow over his shoulder day and night.
His only means of shrugging it off is to call its bluff, to forge ahead as if it were simply testing his mettle and would soon back off from the sheer force of his will. He would snatch our hostage economy from the feigned clutches of what he perceives to be a straw man and claim all is well and ready for business.
Any health official or economist who opposes him, who attempts to disabuse him of his folly, will be pushed aside. He will jut out his jowls, narrow his eyes and proceed on his own. He, after all, is president and they are not, so he says.
He will fool some, who are enthralled by his willingness to risk their lives that he might be king. They will step forward at his command to prove him right in the errors they undertake for him.
Nonetheless, the virus will not cower before this president, no matter his posturing. Nor should we.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith