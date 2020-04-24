Evers decision
ill-advised but
his to make
I recently read that someone is trying to organize an effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers.
While I totally disagree with the long extension of the stay-at-home order for a multitude of reasons — the main one being economic — please remember, elections have consequences.
I beg my fellow conservatives not to become one of them. Quit whining and put on your big boy pants. It would be so hypocritical for a conservative to try to recall a qualified governor after what former Gov. Scott Walker went through.
I do hope the governor gathered a lot of facts and opinions before implementing the long extension. Economically speaking, the longer we go with much of our economic engine closed, the deeper this recession will become and the harder it is going to hit the non-1 percent.
I was for the initial stay-at-home orders because we as a country needed to be shocked enough to change some of our behaviors and it worked. Let’s release the stranglehold a bit.
Using CDC guidelines such as social distancing, face masks, clean hands, common sense, etc., risks should be mitigated enough to partially open up closed businesses such as restaurants, furniture stores, clothing stores, etc. Those who work at these places should have the right to choose whether they go back to work. And those who want to responsibly go out to eat and shop should be able to. Taking that right away from everyone and further hurting the economy is, yes, poppycock.
The newly released CDC rules indicate, if the curve starts to change upward, then close it down again because we have already impacted way too many heroes in medical fields and those who must work in critical industries.
And now back to the recall ... elections have consequences. Quit whining.
Jon Hehli
Altoona