Lions through the years have been known for recycling eyeglasses.
In Wisconsin, a grant from Lions Club International was approved to create a Wisconsin eyeglass recycling center in Rosholt, where the Lions Camp for disabled young people is located. The center is one of only 18 Lions Club Certified Recycling Centers in the world. Hundreds of thousands of pairs of used eyeglasses are recycled that come from numerous states in the U.S. and over half are then sent to 49 countries on “eye missions” held throughout the world.
We serve our communities by screening our children in our schools with eye charts and spot vision screeners. We continue to look for more children to screen, so we may better serve our communities and, in turn, create a more prosperous life for our children by enabling them to see and learn at a younger age.
So, if you have used used eyeglasses that are no longer used, please give them to a Lions member or put them in containers that are located at different places (email wilionserc@wlf.info for collection sites).
In closing, thank you to the people who live in the communities; I applaud your dedication to the Lion and Lioness Club organizations. There are innumerable individuals you help that you will never see. They are better because of you. You do make a difference.
Paul Halvorsen
Arcadia
Hypocritical stance on homosexuality
Ironically, the very people who view homosexuality as a virulent pestilence and choose to combat its spread by instituting a gag order against even pronouncing the word “gay” in classrooms are, themselves, among the most vociferous advocates for unmasking the mouth during an outbreak of actual communicable disease.
If these “protectors” of our society believe homosexuality is an airborne pathogen that can invade the ears of our most vulnerable members, our children, why not let its mention circulate unabated, as they insist we allow the transmission of COVID to do?
The fact is homosexuality is not contagious, nor is it a threat to human health, except when it is bandied about as cause for persecution. It is as natural and, I dare say, as genetically determined (if not God-given) as eye color or skin color.
Beware of supremacists who masquerade as “Protectors of the Fatherland” and would institute purity laws. They are a virulent strain that knows no bounds.