In-person voting could have been avoided
I am an angry poll worker. I am angry that our state Legislature, those we elected to represent our best interests, pressed on to hold the face-to-face election, putting the citizens and poll workers at great risk.
Wisconsin is under a safer-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 to save lives and still our Legislature wouldn’t prioritize the welfare of our communities by finding a better way to vote. I expected that in 7-10 days our state would see a spike in COVID-19 infections and then another spike in COVID-19 deaths two weeks later that is all due to the shameful decision to move forward with the election.
I volunteered to help at the polls under these conditions only due to my sense of duty and love for democracy. I called on visions of the suffragists and civil rights workers who braved threatening conditions to gain the right to vote to provide me with courage and motivation, keeping at bay the images of ventilators, alien figures in PPE and horrible illness.
This didn’t need to happen. Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session to extend the election, however the Senate and Assembly leaders decided not to present these proposals for a legislative vote and instead took no action. West Virginia, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Alaska, Delaware, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Indiana, Connecticut, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana and Wyoming postponed elections. Have our legislatures become so callous and ineffective that they couldn’t figure it out?
Annemarie McClellan
Menomonie
Key steps could be taken by state farmers
Farmers need to take drastic action to improve farm prices with a 20-20-20 production reduction plan.
Crop farmers should grow 20 percent fewer acres and save 20 percent on fuel, 20 percent on fertilizer, 20 percent on chemicals for herbicides and pesticides, 20 percent on seed, and reduce erosion and fertilizer runoff by 20 percent. For those who already planted, then harvest 20 percent less and leave the rest for wildlife. Then we should reduce supply and improve prices. There should be no need for government crops or storage payments.
Dairy farmers should reduce milk production by 20 percent or at least not send any milk from each farm for two days each month until a minimum price of $26 per hundred is achieved. Then continue reduced marketing to maintain that price. Also, pay adult farm workers a minimum pay of $20 per hour to keep them above the poverty level.
Too much inventory cost our small organic dairy farm over $21,000 last year. How much did farms with 10 or 100 times more cows than us lose? I feel sorry for those who expanded to 200 to 500 cows because they won’t survive.
Kenneth Mahalko
Gilman
We’re all in a decidedly difficult time
This a challenging time. We’re all feeling the effects of coronavirus in different ways. All we can do is follow the recommended guidelines to slow and, hopefully, eventually end this pandemic.
Unfortunately, some are having a hard time thinking past their own nose.
For example, my employer owns an assisted living facility. She and her family do all the shopping for the 15 residents and themselves. This takes a family effort because they have so much to buy (at least three carts). They’ve tried online pick up, but many items do not get filled. On a trip to the grocery store, her two teenage children were helping, and the ridicule they endured was relentless. One tried to explain who they were shopping for as a rude lady yelled over them. They were being judged for their full carts, which weren’t even mainly for them.
A few days later, my college-aged daughter went to a local grocery store. It wasn’t early or a special seniors time. She did not have an overflowing cart and wasn’t hoarding toilet paper. An older lady had the audacity to tell her she had no business being there and shouldn’t be out spreading germs. My daughter responded with, “I’m doing the same thing you are.”
Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but I hadn’t heard this rule that college-aged people cannot eat food. The ironic part is this lady had a cart full of chocolate bunnies. Essentials? Who are we to judge? My point is, you don’t know others’ situations, nor do you have the right to tell them they can’t be there.
We’re all in the same boat. We can choose to fight this and patch up the holes or we can all just sink together. I would prefer to stay afloat. #stopthehate #stopthejudging.
Lori Wekkin
Durand
Leaders should have frank discussion
Gov. Tony Evers has extended the order to shut down nonessential businesses and, so far, Republican legislative leaders Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald have only offered broad suggestions and fairly harsh criticisms of the governor’s order to protect the public from an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The governor’s new order balances protecting the public and relaxing regulation of some nonessential businesses.
Kurt Bauer, CEO of the business group Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, has offered a plan for partial relaxation of rules in certain sections of the state, but apparently only to the members of his organization.
Vos and Fitzgerald may miss a golden opportunity to continue protection of the public from COVID-19 and to give economic relief to some, and I emphasize some, businesses and workers in portions of Wisconsin. They should seriously pursue a meeting with Evers and Bauer to discuss the detailed and specific proposals in Bauer’s plan, as well as their own. That is, assuming they have specific proposals.
To date these legislative leaders have only offered criticism of the governor’s order extension. I suspect that, if the governor allowed the order to end and COVID-19 exploded, they would also offer harsh criticism for not extending the order.
I understand that by agreeing to a partial relaxation, Vos, Fitzgerald and Bauer would be opening themselves to criticism from their members who were not given a partial exemption, but it would be following their own current, generalized suggestions.
Evers has a history of working out differences of opinion, and I would be surprised if he didn’t give it a shot. However, the safety of Wisconsin residents is his responsibility. If he deems it necessary to hold to the current extended order, these, and other legislators, would still have ample opportunity to resume their criticism.
Rod Pike
Chippewa Falls
Neither party showing Midwestern values
Over the last 10 years, I have become more of an independent voter than for either party. After April 7’s elections here in our state, I’m glad that I have.
Senators and congressmen from both major parties are acting like a bunch of 2-year-olds. With the language that our governor and lieutenant governor have been using on tweets and in their public speaking, they are behaving no better.
Everyone in our state government needs to start behaving like they are from the Midwest, with the Midwest values that this part of our country is known for.
Maybe what we need are term limits. Either that or throw them in a bouncy house while wearing inflatable sumo suits.
Christine Levenhagen
Eau Claire