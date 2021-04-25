Foreign Service needs support
To protect Americans overseas and advance U.S. interests, I was proud to represent America at 10 posts in seven countries over my 32-plus years of service with the U.S. State Department. Foreign Service Day is on May 7, a day Congress designated to honor our active-duty and retired members, including some 250 ambassadors and others who perished overseas serving our nation.
This past year’s devastation and uncertainty has been difficult for everyone. This includes our 15,600 Foreign Service members that have remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic, working to bring more than 100,000 Americans home safely and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad. Indeed, this included our U.S. consul general in Wuhan, China, a colleague and friend, plus his family, as he and his staff coordinated the safe return of Americans from that COVID-19 epicenter.
Diplomacy is our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats to Americans and our nation. However, for diplomacy to take the premier place in our foreign policy, we must once again strengthen our Foreign Service. Our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. Meanwhile, China has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel with increased operational funding while providing more foreign aid as well.
This year has demonstrated the need for increased global engagement and the importance of U.S. global leadership. Clearly, others will lead if the U.S. does not. America’s diplomats are on the ground in countries all over the world, often in dangerous and difficult locations, representing America’s interests. Let’s make sure the U.S. has the necessary personnel and resources to meet the needs of the American people now and in the future.
Brian Goldbeck
Santa Fe, N.M. (Eau Claire Regis and UW-Eau Claire graduate)
Landfill’s adverse effects clear
I don’t understand why we are constantly denied representation on committees making decisions for the Seven Mile Creek Landfill.
The people who may actually experience the most detrimental effects on property values and day to day quality of life issues from living closest to the landfill are not being allowed on these committees. We have asked over and over again but our request is denied.
People living in the one-two mile radius of the landfill bear the brunt of the noise, the truck traffic, the odors and the litter. The visual effect is a huge ugly scar on our environment. We worry about the safety of our wells and the air we breathe.
Contrary to the editors’ belief we did not know we would be living in the shadow of “Mount Seymour.” We moved here almost 40 years ago when there was a small neighborhood facility serving our area. Since the county and city sold it to a private company our concerns aren’t being addressed. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger ... making bigger profits for the company owning it and leaving our community in the dust.
We need assurances that if we sell our home we will get a fair return. We also need compensation for taking on this burden that was not our choice.
Sally Witte
Eau Claire