Assessing America’s most dangerous
Number one is not a communist such as Bernie Sanders.
Number one is an impostor named Michael Gerson, George W. Bush’s speech writer. Gerson is an anti-American Constitution, pro-world government dreg. I believe his own father would deny him.
It goes without saying people like James Comey, John Brennan, Robert Mueller, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are the Deep State — all progressives or all federal former Democrats we now know as socialists, Marxists or communists.
Number two is author James B. Stewart. He says the Deep State is made up of both Democrats and Republicans. Can Stewart be that ignorant? The Deep State people are impostors. They want the United Nations to have power to overrule our Constitution. People like the Bushes, from H.W. to Jeb, Jimmy Carter, the Clintons, the Obamas and at least three sitting Supreme Court justices. Marxist Ruth Bader Ginsburg being the leader of them.
Number three are military Marxists. There were two presidential candidates with a fake “D” before their names. One was the mayor of a city in Indiana and the other was Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii. These two know full well what the former Democratic Party is now. Every Democratic administration in the last 60 years has dismantled our military. Would a real military man or woman support the destruction of our country’s ability to protect itself? I don’t think so.
Open border supporters; they’re another true enemy of our country.
Craig Jones
Anderson, S.C.
Just following the ‘science’ not enough
It seems quite simple. Since our governor believes Wisconsin should stay closed, then Wisconsin should stay closed. After all, the professionals know how COVID-19 is transmitted and it’s been clearly demonstrated how deadly it can be. If you don’t think we should stay closed, you either don’t believe in science or are only concerned about money. The experts have modeled the potential outcomes and thought out the only logical course of action.
How’s it working for you?
While we wait for “the surge” locally, hospitals are staring at millions of dollars in losses. Their employees are being laid off or terminated by the hundreds because they are virtually “empty” and as a result have little revenue. How many COVID-19 hospitalizations have there been locally?
Maybe it’s because we have 500 beds reserved for every COVID-19 patient with 10 times more capacity than any competent model projects? So, while our leaders “follow the science,” irreparable damage has been done to our health care facilities and workers. Oh, it’s a brilliant plan if you only consider the “science” related to COVID-19. How about the “science” behind the unintended consequences of safer-at-home?
Isn’t it about time we let all the people fight this disease by letting them choose when they believe it is safe to return to an open society? Let’s empower educated residents that understand the risks, instead of politicians that can’t differentiate between Milwaukee and upstate Wisconsin.
Science should be used to help us make decisions, not predetermine our every action. We can begin the long process of returning to normalcy now, before we destroy more families and our society forever. If fear is consuming you, then stay in your house. Many are ready to cautiously reenter this thing called “life.”
Jim Mayo
Chippewa Falls