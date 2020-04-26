Pandemic sheds light on incarceration issues
I am writing this in regard to an article published April 8 titled “EC County jail temporarily reduces inmates by half over COVID-19 concerns.”
While the preventive measures taken by the Eau Claire County Jail to block entry of COVID-19 into the jail are admirable, it raises concerns about our criminal justice system and the effects it has on children.
First and foremost, if the jail has the capacity to release inmates while assuring safety of the community, why are the inmates in jail to begin with? Of particular concern is holding people in jail on low-level offenses. Placing people in jail will not help them pay their child support. It will add challenges to families already facing economic struggles while taking away all sources of income. It will not only harm the noncustodial parent, but the children of these parents are now facing additional trauma due to the incarceration of a parent. The financial benefits of releasing nonpaying parents from jail and into employment programs would be significant for our community.
We as a society are facing a time of isolation, which many of us have never experienced. Inmates are constantly facing isolation. With the necessary current visitor restrictions in place, isolation is enhanced and inmates are suffering from no interaction with loved ones.
It is unfortunate these criminal justice system flaws have to be brought to attention because of COVID-19, but I hope with it comes change.
Lindsey Schultz
Eau Claire