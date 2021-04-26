Local election mishaps concerning for reader
With little fanfare, town of Osceola election workers were called to reconvene on Friday, April 16, because of miscalculations and missing ballots. The premise of the recount was to look at the electronic voting machine, but this evolved into a complete recount of all write-in ballots. Out of 600-plus voters there were over 239 votes that were not counted. For both the town chair and Osceola school board races, 41% of the voters would not have had their vote counted.
It was claimed at the town’s Annual Meeting that this doesn’t matter because the outcome didn’t change, but I believe a “pause” is warranted. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to review the concerns filed by election observers and recommendations have been made.
If it were not for feedback to the county and WEC, I fear that this would have been overlooked and we would have been back to business as usual. There were grumblings at the April 13 Town Board meeting about the costs of reprinting ballots before the election due to an error. Ironically, the town of Osceola incurred monetary cost by the recount on Friday night. It would be interesting to know how much.
Moving forward, this highlights for all of us not to take things for granted, including our right to vote. In our not-so-sleepy town of Osceola, a lot of voters, maybe even you, almost did not have their vote counted. The residents of the town of Osceola deserve better. Proper training and running of our elections is a must for confidence in the process and outcomes. Please continue to show up and be informed.
Jamie Nelson
Town of Osceola
Comic change in newspaper sparks suggestion
The decision by the Leader-Telegram to include daily Mallard Fillmore comic strips on the editorial page seems somewhat risky.
As explained in the “Our View: A word about comics” editorial, the LT has apparently received complaints about the Doonesbury comic strip published in the weekend comic section. Perhaps these complaints prompted the LT to consider adding Mallard Fillmore. However, the placement and frequency of these two politically charged “comics” seems not well thought out, and may imply a political bias.
The “Our View” editorial mentions that, contractually, the Doonesbury comic must be in the comic section, but does not state who included this requirement in the contract, the author or the publisher. I think the LT does a good job of balancing conservative/liberal leaning editorial comments, but the daily inclusion of Mallard Fillmore on the editorial page seems to tip that balance somewhat significantly. Better options may be to only include Mallard Fillmore in the weekend comic section, or remove Doonesbury, if it offends people.
David Fisher
Eau Claire