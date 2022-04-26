Remember how just two years ago as our children learned from home that many of us realized just how much we count on our teachers and district to educate our children and support them in their growth and development?
Many talked about teachers being heroes and doing a job that we could never do. While many of us may have gotten back to “normal,” I think the education profession will never go back to the way it was before the pandemic. Learning gaps. Student mental health. Equity. Inclusion. We now ask more from our teachers more than ever before, and once again we have started to expect our teachers to thrive in an almost impossible climate.
Sunday through Saturday is Teacher Appreciation Week. And while a week of recognition doesn’t even begin to do justice to what our educators are facing, please let your past teachers, the teachers in your children’s lives and the teachers in your grandchildren’s lives know how much you appreciate them. Say thank you. Write an email to your child’s teacher. Post on social media about a teacher who made a difference in your life. Have your child make a card. It is these simple acts of appreciation that keep teachers going during the challenging times. And there are a lot of challenging times. Especially now.
Christine Brown
Eau Claire
Wisconsin sports fan concerns
The accepted boundary line for Wisconsin on the western side of the state is the St. Croix River.
It’s politically accepted by both parties. But I live in Menomonie, about 50 miles from the border, which is not acceptable to the communications industry. They think I am part of Minnesota because when I turn on the TV to watch the Brewers or Packers, all I can get is Twins or Vikings.
Wow, maybe I have to move to Eau Claire to be considered a Wisconsinite so then I can watch my favorite teams play. Maybe I will have to re-register to vote and pay my taxes and my cable fees in Minnesota so I feel like I belong.