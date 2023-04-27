Some time ago, the Eau Claire Area School District received a proposal that its Administration Building, 500 Main St., be named in honor of longtime superintendent of schools Marvin Lansing and that the main entrance of North High Scholl be named in honor of longtime North principal John Bowman.
Because both of these individuals were highly respected by students, parents, teachers and community members, I (and everyone with whom I talked about this) thought that it was an excellent idea. That is why I was shocked to learn that the Board of Education for the Eau Claire Area School District failed to endorse it at its April 3 meeting. This despite the fact that the two-part proposal was unanimously endorsed and recommended by a specially-appointed naming committee.
I believe this shameful development should have been prominently featured in the Leader-Telegram because it illustrates to the residents and taxpayers of this school district how unrepresentative their school board members are of those they were elected to represent. Manz Elementary, Flynn Elementary, Sam Davey Elementary and DeLong Middle School all bear witness to the precedent of previous school boards recognizing the contributions of local educational leaders.
Accordingly, I would hope that this and future boards would respect the wishes of their electors if they hope to receive the support of those electors for their multi-million-dollar referenda questions.
Mark Olsen
Eau Claire
Time to consider options on debt
I agree with Sen. Tammy Baldwin that refusing to raise the national debt ceiling would be catastrophic for our and the world’s economy. What the senator doesn’t want to discuss is the elephant in the room with her.
"The authority to borrow on the full faith and credit of the United States is vested in Congress by the Constitution: Article I, Section 8, and Clause 2 The Congress shall have power to borrow money on the credit of the United States," reads the U.S. Department of the Treasury website. "It is an important and critical pillar of our governments balance of powers."
Baldwin fails to see that if investors lose faith in the credit of the U.S. government’s ability to repay its debts, the entire house of cards is very likely to fall. If the government is unable to convince investors that our politicians are good for the loans, investors are guaranteed to lose faith in the value of the dollar. If the value of our currency becomes in question, our representatives can make the debt limitless to no avail; no one will loan us money, not even ourselves.
We need to go on a loan reduction regime, a debt restructuring. President Joe Biden has started this with inflation increases, thus paying for old debts with inflated money. This strategy will work if creditors don’t demand restructuring loan agreements. I think it is time to consider our options.