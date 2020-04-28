Economy ‘demands human sacrifice’
The Wisconsin primary went on as originally scheduled. Republicans in the state Legislature, the state Supreme Court and the U. S. Supreme Court all agreed it could not legally be postponed to minimize infections in the Trump Pandemic of 2020*.
Those Republicans made the only fair decision. Letting voters actually cast ballots puts Republicans at a disadvantage. If one side has no chance of winning, the election is unfair. President Trump made that point about a proposal to allow voting by mail. He said, “They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Nobody wants Wisconsin to run an unfair election, right?
Fairness is not the only thing. Republicans know the economy is a hungry god that demands human sacrifice. They gut workplace safety rules, and workers get hurt and killed. They subsidize fossil fuels; lungs get damaged and global warming gets worse. In-person voting works the same. It will increase viral infections even more than Republican-leaning preachers and college presidents do in their churches and classrooms.
Secular citizens oppose these sacrifices because they lack faith in God and the invisible hand of the market. Believers know that the lives of human beings count for nothing, held up against such awesome vastness. They are proud to sacrifice themselves, as an act of faith. They believe it is just as noble to sacrifice the rest of us. They consider it their right as a matter of religious liberty.
*Though President Trump did not cause the pandemic, he gets to own it on the same principle that allows him to own gains in the stock markets.
August Rubrecht
Mondovi
GOP fails to protect many Wisconsinites
Republican legislators led by Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald have shown a complete disregard for the lives and voting rights of Wisconsin citizens.
Besides refusing to work with Gov. Tony Evers to ensure that voters’ lives are not at risk, they have also made coping with the challenges of COVID-19 more difficult for Evers with the legislation passed in the special session after Evers had won the 2018 election. They have gerrymandered districts so that local legislators can act (or not act) with almost total impunity. And, never forget their refusal to allow for Medicaid expansion.
If you have Republican friends, ask them for evidence that Wisconsin Republican legislators care about the people of Wisconsin. Of course, they will probably recite from the Vos-Fitzgerald-Walker playbook, “tax cuts and vouchers,” because that’s all they know and all Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, chambers of commerce, the Bradley Foundation and Kochs will let them say.
As far as actually doing something to ensure the safety of Wisconsin citizens and to protect democratic processes in Wisconsin, I don’t see it.
Charles Russell
Eau Claire
Please, crisis calls for a little perspective
Staring down the greatest evil the world had ever seen, in horror at the deaths of 75 million people worldwide, the Greatest Generation answered the call in 1940 to fight and maybe die in WWII to save the world for democracy.
Faced with another worldwide crisis in 2020, a new generation is called ... to stay home.
And we bitch about it?
Gary Peterson
Rice Lake
Delayed benefits, loans having influence
I am responding to an April 21 post titled, “Protesters putting the vulnerable at risk.”
As a health care worker, I can understand your concern and point of view, however the reason for these protests is people are getting frustrated on how the government is handling the stay-at-home orders. Nothing is consistent.
Here in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers extended the stay-at-home order until May 26, while other states that were hit hard with COVID-19 are opening up earlier. Look at Florida ... reopening beaches already.
I also think these protests play a part in people still waiting for unemployment benefits and loan approvals for small businesses. Frustrations are escalating because people are waiting long enough for it. Something has to give. I feel that we should wean back in opening our economy while at the same time being diligent with the risks. We need people to start working again.
Jeff Geroux
Eau Claire
Impacts abound if landfill expanded
The March 2020 town of Seymour newsletter provided Chairman Douglas Kranig a soapbox to continue to inform residents how wonderful the Seven Mile Creek Landfill is. Kranig is chair of the Landfill Siting Committee representing Seymour, and the city and county of Eau Claire in negotiations with the landfill.
Kranig’s statements do not reflect the Seymour residents living closest to the landfill, evidenced by over 120 Seymour residents who attended and spoke out at the public meeting on Feb. 6 and the formation of a neighborhood association. Kranig said there has been no study indicating property values have been negatively affected by the Seven Mile Creek landfill.
Landfills do decrease property values. A 2010 study published in the Journal of Real Estate Research found “landfills accepting high volumes of waste (500 tons per day or more) decrease adjacent property values by 13.7% on average. This impact diminishes with distance at a gradient of 5.9% per mile.” More than 1,000 tons are dumped daily at the Seven Mile Creek Landfill.
The question for Kranig is: If you do not believe this landfill will impact property values, why won’t you negotiate for guaranteed property values for residents living within a mile of the landfill? Obviously there would be no expense to the landfill. Advanced Disposal provides this guarantee to homeowners who live next to other Wisconsin landfills.
I agree with Kranig that the landfill must go somewhere. However, if it is going to be expanded, the residents who are most impacted need to be compensated by Advanced Disposal as a cost of doing business.
The town of Seymour, the city and the county all receive significant compensation for a very profitable landfill.
Please acknowledge the negative impact of the landfill on the Seymour residents who are most directly affected.
Roxanne Backowski
Eau Claire
Planned Parenthood an ‘essential’ need?
Today amid the coronavirus epidemic I died. My mother and father and all my family will be forever changed. I wasn’t given a name.
The country that my mom and dad live in decreed that the facility where I lost my life is essential — Planned Parenthood.
Barbara Sippy
Bloomer