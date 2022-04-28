Police department lauded for efforts
I would like to commend the Chippewa Falls Police Department for its quick and diligent work during the recent homicide investigation into the death of Lily Peters.
We may have a small police force here in Chippewa Falls but they were quick to move on this situation and call on the resources necessary to apprehend the suspect in this case.
I have firsthand knowledge of the many hours these law enforcement personnel spent on this case because they set up a command post at the First Presbyterian Church across Island Street from police headquarters.
For three days and nights there were up to 70 officers from various agencies throughout the state working on this case in our church. My personal thanks go out to Lt. Brian Micolichek, who acted as liaison between the church and the police department.
In addition to the police efforts, the community as a whole has joined ranks to show our support for Lily’s family at this time. Despite the hardships we all have gone through with COVID — businesses closing, job and housing losses, and rising prices — we put all that aside to show our true colors. All that speaks volumes for our little town. We have much to be proud of, certainly including our police force.
Lynda Butek
Chippewa Falls
Disturbing trends in ‘Probation City’
I first learned about Eau Claire’s criminal justice system in 1951, while attending kindergarten at Longfellow School.
If I minded my p’s and q’s, did well on flash cards, caused no ruckus in the lunchroom or gave the teacher an apple from my Hopalong Cassidy lunch bucket, I might be rewarded with a little “robin” sticker on my forehead. But if I pulled the pigtails of that cutie sitting in front of me, pelted somebody with my pea-shooter or pestered girls playing jacks on the playground, I might be shamed by getting a “blue jay” sticker. If a repeat offender, I may be spending time in detention, and probably still washing the blackboard with a sponge when my school bus left. After a long walk, I’d be lucky to get home by supper time.
Fast-forward 70 years. Now in this same city, a repeat offender can commit 10 felonies but only get the typical wrist slap, a few bucks of restitution and a few years of probation. Not one day of jail time.
In March, a guy pleaded guilty to five felonies, including forgery, identity theft, criminal trespass, operating a vehicle without consent and criminal damage to property. Lucky for him, another two felony charges for bail jumping and three more felony counts of forgery were dismissed in one of those customary plea deals, but “were considered ... at sentencing.” Obviously not.
Located on the I-94 crime corridor between Madison and the Twin Cities, Eau Claire has certainly earned its reputation as a welcoming place where druggies, thieves, thugs and career criminals can do evil deeds with impunity.
I grew up believing that criminality has severe consequences — if you do the crime, you do the time. That’s now an archaic concept here in “Probation City.”
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Not all of God’s creations are benign
In a letter published here on April 15, a writer declares that God “created supplies of coal, oil, and gas to support civilization until the end of times.” The writer indicates He obviously intended for us to use them, so it is foolish and wasteful to ban them. It may even defy the will of God.
Excellent thinking. Here are some other gifts we should, according to the same logic, accept and use without restriction:
Alcohol, the product of fermenting extracts of certain plants with yeast. God meshed the plants and the yeast to provide a substance with pleasant physical and social effects and symbolic roles in religious rites.
Marijuana, a secondary product of hemp. God created the fiber in the plant for making ropes and sackcloth. As a bonus, he infused it with psychoactive chemicals to provide quiet, mellow recreation to those who smoke or ingest it.
Cocaine, a stimulant in the coca plant. God put it there so that the weary could reduce fatigue by chewing the leaves. Then he taught us how to extract and concentrate the active chemical to enhance its effect, much as he taught us how to refine dark, sticky crude petroleum into gasoline, jet fuel, motor oil, and other benign products.
Opium, a natural extract of the poppy plant. Most people in our jurisdiction grow poppies only for the flowers. We are forbidden to take advantage of their sedative benefits. Can that really be what God had in mind when He created the poppy?
August Rubrecht
Mondovi
Senator’s agenda would hurt families
Millions of Americans, myself included, rely on the Medicare and Social Security benefits that we spent our lives paying into.
That is why it is so personal and devastating to hear that a Republican senator from Florida, Rick Scott, would sunset Medicare and Social Security in five years. I cannot even begin to tell you how much of a disaster this would be for American families, mine included.
This plan is a slap in the face to seniors like me. In threatening to sunset these lifesaving programs, some Republican politicians are threatening to take away the funds that people across our state and country rely on.
Our very own Sen. Ron Johnson has praised this agenda as a “positive thing.” Does Johnson really believe that sunsetting Social Security and Medicare is a good thing? This shows just how out of touch he is.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Democrats are actually working to lower costs for families, without touching Medicare and Social Security. Biden has proposed a Billionaire Minimum Income Tax on the wealthiest Americans, which would work to reduce the deficit by more than $1 trillion over the next decade without raising taxes on anyone making under $400,000 per year. Democrats are also working to lower gas prices, repair our country’s infrastructure and supply chains, and further reduce health care costs.
As we head into the 2022 election, Republican politicians are putting millions of Americans’ Medicare and Social Security benefits in danger while Democrats have a responsible plan to lower costs for families like mine. It seems like a pretty clear choice to me.
Judy Gatlin
Eau Claire