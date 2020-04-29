Day celebrates role of Foreign Service
As a former Foreign Service officer, I was proud to advance American interests during my 32 years of service to our nation. I write this as Foreign Service Day approaches on Friday. Foreign Service members are dedicated, hardworking public servants assigned to some 250 posts in 180 nations. Invariably they live far away, often serving under dangerous, trying conditions.
My colleagues are proud to serve their country. This global pandemic struck at a time when the Foreign Service was already overstretched and understaffed. Sadly, numerous critical positions in Washington, D.C.. and at embassies abroad remain vacant. My colleagues have, nonetheless, helped some 50,000-plus Americans stranded abroad to return home.
We can only hope that something good will come out of this frightening time, including the support the Foreign Service needs to best serve Americans and advance America’s interests abroad.
Brian Goldbeck
Regis High School and UW-Eau Claire graduate
Santa Fe, N.M.
Exercise caution in reopening efforts
A letter to state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington:
I am a constituent from your district writing in reference to reopening some of the business in western Wisconsin.
I realize that there are very few cases of COVID-19 at this time in western Wisconsin. Experts like Dr. Michael Osterholm all say this is not the end or it will go away and that there will be resurgence in the fall. I am not against opening more business, if done safely and responsibly.
We need social distancing, wearing masks and other safety measures. We need to educate people as to what to do or not do. We also need our leaders to address and reinforce this, not Robin Vos standing in a hazmat suit telling us it is safe to vote.
I do want to remind you that this virus can put great stress on the medical system. If this gets started, do you have enough ICU rooms and hospital beds for contagious patients? Many of the small rural counties are not equipped for this.
I strongly suggest going forward that you show leadership. Discourage the bad behavior by the protesters. Encourage good behavior by your example and leadership.
Once people start running the river roads from town to town, please pay close attention so we don’t end up with a COVID-19 train wreck.
Ron Leibl
Pepin