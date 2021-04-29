Climate concerns remain a priority
This week marks the end of another Earth Month. I hear more discussion lately about our warming climate and the debate about what we can do about it. People are concerned about extreme weather events like increased heavy rainfall, horrific wildfires and warming winters.
There is a yearning among people I talk with to find a path forward that will help reverse this trend. We worry that fossil fuel companies won’t be held accountable. We worry that some kind of “carbon tax” will harm those of lower income.
But a thought occurred to me today as I was taking care of my new little chicks I ordered from the hatchery: I fret about the day I put them outside in a new pen. Will a fox or raccoon be able to break in? Or will they (hopefully) bypass the meat and choose a healthier, more varied diet — vegetables and nuts and fruits? Maybe the alternatives will look just as tasty. An analogy came to mind: We can adapt to a more varied diet of energy use. Energy companies and utilities are already planning and acting on it.
There is new legislation before the U.S. House that will help. It is called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The energy producer is charged the carbon fee, not the consumer. Then, all the money would be returned to households as a dividend check. So, no new taxes. The Climate Leadership Council, which includes ExxonMobil, BP, Shell and ConocoPhillips, supports giving all carbon fee revenue to individuals. This dividend will offset the slowly rising price of fuel at the gas pump or on your electric bill. We will transition to a healthier environment.
Now, if the fox and the raccoon will see the logic and bypass that chicken pen ...
Sue Suechting
Elk Mound
State priest has significant support
This letter is in support of Fr. James Altman.
He is a hero to thousands of Catholics — perhaps tens of thousands. He is what a leader used to be in “the church.”
Only a priest who is deeply in love with Jesus/the church would speak with such courage and love for his flock. No, he is not a “company man.” He is a godly priest.
Monica Mohan
Fall Creek
Please clean up after your canines
My comment here will be short, concise and to the point.
My husband and I go on daily walks and along our routes we pick up litter along the way. We see the evidence of others who have walked our routes by the excrement from their canine companions (presumably). The evidence is sometimes by itself, left in a lumpy pile or, and this is my puzzlement, in a plastic bag.
Could a dog owner please respond and let me know the wisdom of bagging said excrement but leaving it behind for others to clean up?
Cynthia LaVelle
Eau Claire
Assessing a grad announcement
Reading the Regional Roundup April 28, my eyes catch a headline, as they are designed to do, reading “UWEC allowing 2 guests for ‘21 graduates.”
What a kind gesture on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s part. The article goes on to read that there will be outdoors, in-person diploma ceremonies. Masks required.
My thought might be, if you’ve been vaccinated, and can flash your CDC vaccination card, and have a lawn chair, as well as keep your distance, everyone should be welcome from the community of UW-EC. With of course, keeping your distance. It’s a nice dream — let’s just don’t forget about all the above.
Leo Thiner
Eau Claire
Rules for those who don’t vaccinate
U.S. society seems close to reaching a stalemate against the COVID-19 pandemic.
And we may lose our struggle to return to normalcy. Unless a significant majority of citizens is willing to employ social distancing, wear masks and be vaccinated, COVID will remain vibrant and spin its variants, some of which may be virulent enough to nullify the protections granted by current vaccines. The lag time caused by some citizens’ self-indulgence, hesitancy or outright refusal to be vaccinated, serves to create more risk for this country’s entire population.
In the spirit of Jonathan Swift’s “A Modest Proposal,” let us deal with the obstruction caused by those who deny the 2020 election outcome, who spurn the fundamentals of our U.S. Constitution, who deny science and who believe bogus anti-vaccine conspiracies, by granting the societal separatism they seek.
This Modest Proposal would:
• Require certification of vaccination to enter stadiums, arenas, senior care/rehab centers, schools and universities, and large church congregations.
• Mandate certification of inoculation to frequent restaurants, casinos, local sporting events and theaters.
• Require proof of vaccination to utilize public transportation (airlines, trains, buses, etc.).
• Stipulate separate hours for vaccine refusers to visit a grocery, gas station, bank and stores.
• Deny those who contract COVID all medical support (hospitalization or doctor consultation) if they refused the vaccine without a certified medical reason.
• Nullify all insurance claims for treating COVID-19 for those who are not vaccinated without a medical exemption.
• Designate housing for those refusing vaccination far enough from municipalities to ensure safety of vaccinated citizens.
This Modest Proposal would provide protections for Americans who view obtaining vaccinations a civic duty in our country’s struggle against a worldwide microbial enemy, secure from quisling citizens who refuse the battle.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Prisoners still have rights in U.S.
Even people on death row still have constitutional rights.
Our constitutional rights are arrogantly disregarded by too many elected judges and prosecutors.
Transparency International has ranked the United States as one of the most corrupt nations on earth, out of 180 ranked nations.
A punitive society is not a democratic society. The poor, the undesirable and the unpopular in the United States do not enjoy or experience the full freedom, justice or liberty of a constitutional republic. And that is a tragedy.
Donald Newell Jr.
Chippewa Falls