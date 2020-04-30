Exercise caution when reopening
A letter to state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington:
I am a constituent from your district writing in reference to reopening some of the business in western Wisconsin.
I realize that there are very few cases of COVID-19 at this time in western Wisconsin. Experts like Dr. Michael Osterholm all say this is not the end or it will go away and that there will be resurgence in the fall. I am not against opening more business, if done safely and responsibly.
We need social distancing, wearing masks and other safety measures. We need to educate people as to what to do or not do. We also need our leaders to address and reinforce this, not Robin Vos standing in a hazmat suit telling us it is safe to vote.
I do want to remind you that this virus can put great stress on the medical system. If this gets started, do you have enough ICU rooms and hospital beds for contagious patients? Many of the small rural counties are not equipped for this.
I strongly suggest going forward that you show leadership. Discourage the bad behavior by the protesters. Encourage good behavior by your example and leadership.
Once people start running the river roads from town to town, please pay close attention so we don’t end up with a COVID-19 train wreck.
Ron Leibl
Pepin
Promote the use of face masks
Why doesn’t Wisconsin recommend wearing face masks when people are out in public?
This would certainly help to curtail the spread of the coronavirus from those who might be infected.
Judy Anderson
Eau Claire
Social distancing preceded virus
We talk of “social distancing” during these infectious times, but I was brought up when social distancing was in full effect. Not sneeze-cloud-I-don’t-want-to-get-your-spittle-spray distancing, but keeping maximum distance based on purely social reasons.
The baby boomer generation knew in grade school who had cooties (based on a pre-iPhone, pre-LEGO form of entertainment where brightly colored plastic pieces were assembled to form Cootie insects). Dickie had cooties because he always got bad spelling test grades, which prevented the class from getting its two-hour recess if everybody got all the spelling words right. Diane had cooties because she wore one of the same two dresses every day that were covered in hound-dog hair. Danny of course had cooties for he was the only black person in our whole grade school.
Dickie, Diane and Danny weren’t the only ones who got the “cootie” designation. They had it full time. Others temporarily got the label for wrinkled gym shorts, for not understanding the punch line of the joke about peanuts, for wearing white socks outside of gym class or for using off-brand hair grease. Kids also got the label after being convicted by the school nurse during one of those routine scalp inspections followed by the “never wear each other’s hats” lecture.
During these days of the school nurse being replaced by the surgeon general, our Cooties-19 problem may be overcome by science and social distancing, while being overshadowed by the suffering and deaths of thousands of Dickies, Dianes and Dannys. The viral plague may eventually be whipped, but the social distancing of economic, racial and class differences will still be there, like nits on our scalp. Be careful of whose hat you wear.
Richard Kraemer
Eau Claire
An assessment of Packers’ draft
What?!
Jim Marchese
Eau Claire