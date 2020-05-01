Local newspapers, broadcasters essential
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting every community throughout Wisconsin and around the nation.
People are out of work, small businesses need help and Wisconsinites are doing everything they can to stay healthy and safe during this public health crisis.
When Americans can’t always trust what they hear from the White House podium, they are turning to their local newspapers and radio and television stations to get accurate information on this pandemic.
In many rural communities, small newspapers and broadcast stations are the only form of accessible local information. But these media outlets are facing financial challenges due to decreased advertising revenue and limited avenues for federal relief. Many Wisconsin newspapers have laid off or furloughed reporters and other staff — at a time when they have increased media coverage of daily news and alerts.
I strongly believe local newspapers and broadcasters are playing an essential role during this pandemic, which is why I’m working to make sure they are able to continue operating during this time. Just last week, my Senate colleagues and I called on the Trump administration to support radio and television broadcasters and local newspapers during the COVID-19 pandemic. And I support federal relief for small and rural media outlets in the next coronavirus response legislation from Congress.
Local news is critical right now and we must support their mission to get the community the important information they need to get through this public health crisis.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
Madison
Masks, social distancing key in virus fight
We all know COVID-19 is hard to deal with. Everyone is frustrated.
What I don’t understand is why some people think that social distancing does not apply to them. I leave my home once a week to get groceries. I get in and out of the store as fast as I can. I wear a mask and do my best to stay six feet away from everyone else.
Yesterday, while shopping, a young man reached out in front of me to grab something and actually bumped my shoulder. He was not wearing a mask.
Most grocery stores have stickers or tape on the floor telling us where to stand if we can’t figure out what six feet looks like. While checking out my groceries another young man comes up and unloads his groceries two feet behind me. He also was not wearing a mask.
I know a lot of young people believe they are immune to this disease, which of course they are not, but how would they feel if someone did this to their mom or dad or to their grandparents. Please people, listen to the scientists and doctors and practice social distancing. Wear a mask and stay six feet away from other people. It is the only way we are ever going to get through this.
Lana Luhm
Eau Claire