Patience key to enduring crisis
Fifteen years ago, before moving to Eau Claire, I worked as an R.N. at a hospital in New York City.
I can only imagine what my former colleagues have been through these past several weeks. Here in Wisconsin, I work at a church caring for minds and souls rather than bodies, but I very much care about the physical well-being of our parishioners. I am concerned for our elderly members and those with health conditions that make them at risk for hospitalization and death should they contract COVID-19.
If we ignore the testimony of medical experts and health care workers and revoke the safer-at-home order before allowing enough time for infection in the population to subside, we will see an increase of cases and all of our social distancing and sacrifices over the last few months will have been for nothing, resulting in further setbacks for our economy. I am angry that some of our politicians are playing political games with the lives of Wisconsin citizens — first by refusing to postpone the primary election and now by suing the governor over his extension of safer-at-home.
One of the virtues we teach in our faith tradition is patience, which is something missing in the shortsighted plan of opening up the state before it is safe. “Loving your neighbor as yourself” is another concept we teach. By returning too soon to business as usual, we are disregarding this universal teaching and telling our vulnerable neighbors that we don’t care about them.
I realize that there are many hurting financially, and in addition to government resources, those of us with enough need to do all we can to help people get by until we can safely reopen.
Sara Gannon
Eau Claire
Initial government response lacking
In the middle of January, I heard a TV news report of thousands of Chinese college students returning from China to United States university campuses. Many to UW-Eau Claire as winter break ended.
I spoke to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and asked, “Shouldn’t these students be quarantined for 14 days?” They replied that COVID-19 is not a health problem or threat to Eau Claire or the country, that we need to be concerned about seasonal influenza that kills thousands annually.
Wow. How quickly things have changed. That dismissive attitude from all levels of government speaks loudly as to why this problem has become a serious matter of life and death for our health and economy.
John Moskal
Eau Claire
Drivers should take heed of the law
There are a few signs in Eau Claire that state no turn on red. There is one over by Taco John’s on Keith and Brackett, one on Main and Farwell and a few others; I can’t recall where they all are. Those people who turn on red make my insurance rates go up in premiums.
There are people who drive around with expired tags. When I lived in the High Desert, we had cameras to catch people who violated the law. This is the 21st century, but Eau Claire is in the 19th century.
RUTH BACH
Eau Claire
Bringing light to broadband issue
Will telehealth be the driver for broadband in the rural areas of this state?
This pandemic proves one thing that many of us have known for an exceedingly long time. Those of us living in the rural areas of this state deserve the same robust broadband service that those living in more populated areas of this state have. Rural school districts will agree as well.
Telehealth, and all that it entails, should be considered a utility, not something nice to have. When you look at broadband as a utility, all the doors start to open. Believe it or not, broadband at the federal level is not considered a utility.
I know, you hear or read so often the word “utility” and “broadband” in the same sentence. When you start rationing broadband by census enumeration districts, which, by the way could be one residence in a census district, and that census district is classified as covered, what outcomes do you expect? Can you imagine if the Rural Electrification Act of the 1930s only covered one farm in a census district while others were dark?
All the advantages of robust broadband service in the rural areas have been reiterated for years, decades even. It is time for our elected officials we send to Madison and D.C. to get their act together. We need to move into the 21st century.
When this pandemic is finally crushed, I, for one, do not want to go back to the way it was concerning broadband service in the rural areas of this state.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Past leaders provide valuable comments
As I read quotes from many of our great leaders, I was deeply inspired. During these turbulent times, I though it might be helpful to share a couple.
“I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.”
— Abraham Lincoln
“Hold fast to the Bible as the sheet-anchor of your liberties; write its precepts in your hearts, and practice them in your lives. To the influence of this book we are indebted for all the progress made ... and to this we must look as our guide in the future.”
— Ulysses S. Grant
Mary Craker
Chippewa Falls
Incarceration concerns abound
I write to you regarding the article on April 9 called “EC County jail temporarily reduces inmates by half over COVID-19 concerns.”
The precautions taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the local jail are great, however, as members of society we need to continuously be critical of the adequacy of these recent reforms in order to keep inmates, who are also part of our community, protected and healthy.
With the pandemic, there is a unique trend of jails releasing inmates, but mass incarceration is still an issue nationally. Criminal justice reform is currently being carried out by COVID-19, instead of the criminal justice system. Therefore, another necessary step to consider is the circumstances, created by the pandemic, of the released individuals who do not have access to many forms of aids.
Likewise, inmates in jail have to endure many unsafe circumstances from COVID-19. Inmates are exempt from visitors, have little to no access to outside communication and face other disadvantages. Exempting visitations takes away an inmate’s ability to connect with family and friends. Inmates also depend on alternative ways to stay connected and that includes using phones, sending emails and writing letters. The local jail is offering free soap but there is no information about making phone calls, emails and letters entirely free for inmates.
Charging them only hinders inmates with a low socioeconomic status from using the essentials to stay connected and thus increases the rate of recidivism.
Chia Mee Xiong
Eau Claire
Wisconsin farm families are at risk
Grain producers across Wisconsin are worrying: Where will the demand for grain come from? Over the last few years, demand for grain by ethanol plants has plummeted. Forecasts are worse for this growing season, and the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the problem.
One major contributor to decreased demand is the Environmental Protection Agency. By liberally granting blending waivers to major oil corporations, Administrator Andrew Wheeler hurt Midwestern rural economies. In fact, over four billion gallons of biofuel demand were destroyed by this administration, undercutting President Donald Trump’s promise to revive rural America. They now can repair some damage by applying the recent 10th Circuit Court ruling nationwide. That decision would end the abuse of these waivers and ensure biofuels have a fair opportunity to compete in the fuel market, as required by law.
Ethanol production in the United States creates jobs and economic development in rural areas, strengthens rural economies that are struggling and generates local, state and federal tax income. Foreign oil does none of these things. Imported oil may work at the pump, but the benefits of locally produced fuel are much more helpful to the economy.
With the COVID-19 outbreak keeping most drivers at home, biofuel demand is already hitting historic lows.
It will take a major commitment if Trump hopes to protect those jobs and America’s farm income. One welcome sign of hope would be for the White House to immediately demand Wheeler move to protect the well-being of Wisconsin farm families.
Jerry Emmert
Baldwin
Pandemic is not the only threat to life
During this pandemic, we are flooded with news on the number of new cases of COVID-19 and deaths each day. We are amazed at the numbers and rightly so.
But for over 40 years there have been more cases of a silent pandemic that has hardly been reported.
More babies have been murdered through abortion by their mothers and doctors than people who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic. The media don’t report a daily death count state by state or show charts of it when or if the trend changes. No one wonders if the curve will be flattened or reduced or when the end of abortion will come.
We didn’t ask for this pandemic, but there were plenty of people screaming for the “right” to murder a baby, an innocent human being.
Every day, people are working tirelessly to save lives from the coronavirus. Let’s work just as hard to save the unborn.
Let us reflect on our behavior. God forgive us, we know not what we do. Let’s work together to end the silent pandemic.
Cheryl Helgeson
Colfax
The bleak future of the United States
Once Adolf Hitler took power in Germany, he got all the agencies under his control. He abolished all elections. After this, he started World War II. Then he proceeded to take over all the countries in Europe.
Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. He now has taken over the FBI, the CIA and all other agencies in Washington. He has said he will bust anyone, or anything, that is against him.
There are individuals trying to run for the nomination on the Democratic side. Whoever wins, Trump will try to bust. He will use the FBI, the CIA and all other organizations for this purpose. After this, there will be no more elections because Trump will be king.
He already has an approval rating of below 50%. The Senate has proven that they will give him everything he wants. All you good Republicans will vote him in.
Once he as has assumed all this power, where will he strike first — Mexico or Canada?
Cecil Kippenhan
Cameron
An assessment of the Packers’ draft
What?!
Jim Marchese
Eau Claire
Use of face masks should be promoted
Why doesn’t Wisconsin recommend wearing face masks when people are out in public?
This would certainly help to curtail the spread of the coronavirus from those who might be infected.
Judy Anderson
Eau Claire
Social distancing exists without virus
We talk of “social distancing” during these infectious times, but I was brought up when social distancing was in full effect. Not sneeze-cloud-I-don’t-want-to-get-your-spittle-spray distancing, but keeping maximum distance based on purely social reasons.
The baby boomer generation knew in grade school who had cooties (based on a pre-iPhone, pre-LEGO form of entertainment where brightly colored plastic pieces were assembled to form Cootie insects). Dickie had cooties because he always got bad spelling test grades, which prevented the class from getting its two-hour recess if everybody got all the spelling words right. Diane had cooties because she wore one of the same two dresses every day that were covered in hound-dog hair. Danny of course had cooties for he was the only black person in our whole grade school.
Dickie, Diane and Danny weren’t the only ones who got the “cootie” designation. They had it full time. Others temporarily got the label for wrinkled gym shorts, for not understanding the punch line of the joke about peanuts, for wearing white socks outside of gym class or for using off-brand hair grease. Kids also got the label after being convicted by the school nurse during one of those routine scalp inspections followed by the “never wear each other’s hats” lecture.
During these days of the school nurse being replaced by the surgeon general, our Cooties-19 problem may be overcome by science and social distancing, while being overshadowed by the suffering and deaths of thousands of Dickies, Dianes and Dannys. The viral plague may eventually be whipped, but the social distancing of economic, racial and class differences will still be there, like nits on our scalp. Be careful of whose hat you wear.
Richard Kraemer
Eau Claire