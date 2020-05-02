Trump’s environmental record lacking
The celebration of the 50th Earth Day on April 22 was dampened, not just by COVID-19 but by the Trump administration’s efforts to gut environmental regulation. EPA rules under attack include the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, fuel-efficiency standards, rules on methane and CFC emissions and environmental review of projects. These efforts are shortsighted.
During the COVID-19 pandemic we have frequently been addressed by the surgeon general in his U.S. Public Health Service shirt. This has been a reminder that prior to the EPA, the Public Health Service was responsible for air and water pollution control but had inadequate funding and limited regulatory authority.
The initial Earth Day theme and formation of the EPA was prompted by pollution problems and associated public health concerns. The mission granted to the EPA was to protect public health with environmental regulation. To the contrary, the current administration strategy downplays public health effects associated with discharges of toxic materials and chemicals, as well as the future impacts of increasing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and a warming environment.
Impacts of environmental degradation are at least as predictable as the spread of a virus. The impacts will accelerate in frequency and intensity over several decades. The human health and economic costs will be experienced worldwide. Scientifically based environmental regulation coupled with investment to withdraw from fossil fuels would “flatten the curve” and mitigate the impacts. There are no backup plans to justify procrastination.
The Earth’s population is around 7.8 billion, approximately double the population at the time of the first Earth Day. Since the first Earth Day, air and water contamination problems have increased and the Earth is warming rapidly. Environmental protection is now even more important than the public thought in the 1970 Earth Day movement.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire
Crisis response should be proportionate
The response to COVID-19 has been odd from the start, by historical standards quite disproportionate.
Until we have broad spectrum data, we will have no idea how many people have had COVID-19, and thus no way to accurately determine a death rate. There are around 3 million deaths per year in America, (post birth). Shouldn’t government do everything it can to stop these deaths? Isn’t one too many?
The attitude underlying such questions is what we’ve often seen regarding COVID-19. Yes, COVID-19 poses a risk, a serious risk to some, and they should be the focus. Shutting down the economy is not proportionate.
And at what cost has this been done? Suicides, drug and alcohol abuse, depression, all increase in bad economic times, and calls to crisis hotlines are already through the roof. People who have spent a lifetime building their business now have been forced to shutter them, leaving them and their employees no livelihood. Well over 20 million Americans are now unemployed, as the government tries to step in and take the place of the private economy, adding massive amounts to a debt that we will leave as an inescapable burden on our progeny.
Gov. Tony Evers extended his safer-at-home order until May 26. Here in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, there are currently 48 known COVID-19 cases, out of a population of 165,000. Annually there are about 1,600 total deaths in these two counties. And the number of COVID-19 deaths so far — 0. Does that sound like an emergency to you, sufficient to cause the governor to issue a blanket suspension of God-given rights to private property, religion and free assembly, guaranteed by the Constitution? I don’t think so.
Appropriate targeted guidelines, yes; blanket prohibitions, no.
Andy Shakal
Bloomer
Party, special interests shouldn’t be the priority
Faster than a speeding bullet, the majorities in Wisconsin’s legislative branch and supreme judicial branch overturned an April 6 order from its executive branch that would have postponed our April 7 election to June 9 for the important reason of protecting the health and safety of Wisconsin voters and poll workers.
If all three branches of our government cannot, in one case, and will not, in the other two cases, uphold the authority of government to protect the health and safety of Wisconsin citizens, what remains to protect our potentially imperiled citizenry during the current COVID-19 pandemic? What remains to protect that citizenry from any potential malfeasance, greed or corruption that might occur in the future within any of our three branches of government?
It is no longer sufficient to recommend the traditional antidote to governmental incompetence by telling citizens to vote. After all, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but failed to take office. Voter obstruction and more stringent voter requirements and procedures have prevented more votes than were contended to have occurred as cases of voter fraud. Even the U.S. Supreme Court, in its fast-track 5-4 vote on April 6, invalidated Wisconsin absentee votes that would have otherwise been accepted and counted between April 6 and an earlier extension to April 13.
We are confronted with far too many elected officials who represent their party and their interest groups and donors rather than representing the citizens of their district and state. The goal of remaining in power now comes at all costs, even the cost of lives that may well be lost by people who might have contracted the coronavirus by going to the polls on April 7.
Self-service belongs in some kinds of commercial establishments. It decidedly does not belong in government.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
Safer-at-home order a prudent move
As the pastor of a small-town church, I am very concerned about the health of our members and friends. I wholeheartedly reject the idea of a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home orders, and beg our wisdom leaders in our Wisconsin Supreme Court to dismiss the suit.
We have few cases in our county, and I thank our governor for this reality. It is not because we are lucky or because we are rural or because we are less social. It is because we have had leadership that is devoted to protecting our health. Without that, we have nothing to celebrate.
Thank you for hearing me.
Mary Beth Scow
Alma