Biden’s track record on border lacking
The Obiden administration appears to be working hand in glove with the Mexican drug and alien smuggling cartels to achieve reciprocal goals of great importance to each side.
The cartels make vast sums of money bringing drugs and illegal aliens across our southern border. Hispanic illegals are charged $4,000 to $5,000 each, while those from Africa, the Middle East or Asia must pay upwards of ten thousand to be escorted to the U.S.
President Joe Biden campaigned on an open borders platform and raised the floodgates on day one of his presidency by reversing nearly all of the Trump administration’s successful border security policies. The resulting and predictable chaos is moving the Democrats closer to their long sought goal of turning Arizona and Texas blue, which would guarantee them control of our national government for decades to come, by increasing the number of left-leaning voters in those, as well as many other states. Past being prologue, they know that nearly all the illegals will eventually become voters, repaying the Democrats for their free health care, education and eventual citizenship.
Democratic governors (including our own Tony Evers) and prosecutors are doing their part by reducing or eliminating illegal drug penalties and increasing minimum wage laws to ensure this deceitful scheme remains profitable for both sides.
The losers in this bargain will be the victims of the criminal element (think MS-13) among the illegals and the taxpayers who will bear the tremendous burden of supporting a large population of uneducated, non-English speaking people who have been invited to break our laws with impunity.
Someone needs to inform Biden that the words inscribed on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty are from a sonnet written in 1883, not the U.S. Constitution.
John Torgerson
Eau Claire
Addressing cannabis regulation in state
I applaud Gov. Tony Evers for including taxation and regulation of cannabis as part of his budget proposal. In spite of generations of prohibition, the market for cannabis products has not gone away, and this authoritarian approach creates more problems than it solves.
Without regulation there is no quality control, leaving cannabis users vulnerable to mislabeled or tainted products. Prohibition erodes the trust level of law-abiding cannabis users toward law enforcement.
A well-regulated cannabis industry would offer a lucrative new revenue stream for family farms, small businesses and cash-starved state and local governments. Prohibition forfeits this industry to neighboring states and to the shadowy unregulated and untaxed underground market.
Wisconsin’s tax and regulatory structure for cannabis production must be optimized to support a large number of small producers while discouraging large corporate operations. Other states have seen mega-growers (many backed by the tobacco and alcohol industries) force small and artisan growers into bankruptcy. Wisconsin can do better.
Activists tell me that the biggest obstacle to a Wisconsin cannabis industry is the Tavern League. What if taverns were offered a “taste” of this new industry? Perhaps they could offer an alcohol-free cannabis-based beverage, or they could sell cannabis products “off sale.” Instead of competition, cannabis could give taverns new products to offer their customers.
If we do this right, cannabis regulation and taxation will bring rich new sources of income to our small farms, our corner taverns and our tax bases. To brush this proposal aside is simply throwing money away.
Obbie King
La Crosse