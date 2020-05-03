Area nurse should have taken precautions
This is in response to the story on April 29 in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram: “Hayward nurse who worked in New York tests positive for COVID-19.”
Your heart may have been in the right place but your logic getting on an airplane coming back to Wisconsin where we a very low infection rate compared to where you were working with probably the highest infection rate was absolutely stupid. You should have been tested and locked down in New York until the test results came back.
You potentially exposed the entire airplane to your infection. Do you really think that Sawyer County is going to give you a victory parade for your “efforts”? Way to go nurse.
Robert Kassl
Fall Creek
We all play roles in health care crisis
Crises tend to bring out the best in people of good will and the worst in those who would profit at the expense of those less fortunate. The timeless words of Thomas Paine leap to mind and, though they pertain to a crisis of freedom rather than one of health and well-being, they seem entirely appropriate: “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
No one needs be reminded of the gravity of the present health crisis. It will not be by pompous pronouncement or spineless resignation that this battle will be won, though won it must be, but rather by self-discipline, cooperation, willingness to sacrifice and adherence to the dictum that bids us do unto others.
It is uplifting when the news incorporates stories of kindness and generosity into the usual slap-in-the-face coverage of misery and loss which so often dominates pandemic reporting. There is unqualified goodness afoot. While few of us are destined to do any memorable or great thing, none of us lacks the opportunity to make some small but meaningful contribution to the common good. If each does his modest part, all may yet be whole once again.
I am awed by the generosity of those celebrities, businesspeople, athletes, politicians, health care workers, first responders, scientists and everyday citizens who selflessly contribute some portion of their wealth, influence, time and effort. I am horrified by the shoddy example set by others who succumb to the narcotic allure of opportunistic profiteering; who willingly and purposefully put political and personal expediency above the common good; who may, sadly, have to wait for the final trumpet before their personal ledgers may be balanced.
Let us each be willing to be measured by deeds rather than rhetoric. Let us first do no harm.
Steve Maddox
Chippewa Falls
Underestimating the pandemic ill-advised
Since Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, Kathy Bernier and Rob Sommerfeldt don’t seem to think the coronavirus pandemic is a big problem and dislike Gov. Tony Evers’ plan, here’s a suggestion:
They should all gather in a very small room, not wearing face masks, and laugh and discuss the matter loudly because they won’t be worrying about virus droplets.
Mike Frazzell
Fall Creek
A different standard for vice president
To make a long story short, if employees at Mayo did not wear a mask in the hospital, what would happen to them?
What then happened to Vice President Mike Pence? Nothing.
Mark Warns
Eau Claire