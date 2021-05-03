No need to change election approach
Our Legislature is looking at voting regulations. I question allowing registration on Election Day when they cannot verify voter status.
Other states in which we have lived required original registration made at the city or county courthouse two weeks before election. This allows time to verify legitimate name/address claims. We were required to declare our political party, which keeps voters from crossing over to the opposite party.
ID requirements are not new. Outside of Wisconsin we needed to have a current and legal driver’s license to register. Mail-in voting cannot be legal unless it is an absentee ballot obtained after one has registered with proper ID entered into registered voter poll books. Early votes, which must be absentee, need to go directly to a courthouse for verification before elections, not a drop box outside a grocery store. During the November elections some city of Eau Claire polling places were not requiring voters to show legal ID. Another red flag.
Wisconsin elections are too loose, inviting fraud. Where there is such an invite it is happening, contrary to what many think. This is neither discriminatory nor racist, as everyone has an equal chance to get registered on a timely basis. It requires a real interest in elections.
Now there is a push to have all candidate names on a single ballot with no party involved. This new idea for primaries states we would have a list then eliminate a certain number and have a second election to eliminate further, continuing elections until someone is the top contender.
This would create several primaries which would be costly for candidates and taxpayers who would pay extra for elections. It is hard enough to get voters to one primary. This idea on a single list primary will bring a dictatorship.
Beverly Harper
Eau Claire
Composting an easy, positive option
There has been quite a bit of attention paid to the reopening of the city brush site and the fees to be paid to dump grass clippings and leaves and, of course, brush.
Brush is a big problem at our house due to the many bushes and trees on our property, but the idea of collecting grass clippings and leaves, bagging them and then carting them to the brush site has never occurred to us.
Grass, when mulched and dropped back into the lawn, feeds the lawn. Same with leaves in the fall. I hate raking and it’s bad for one’s back. When there are too many leaves to mulch we gather them and dump them on our gardens or stuff them into the bushes where they protect the plants in the winter and eventually break down and feed the plants.
In our back yard we have a four-four-by-four-foot square ridged fence four feet high. It takes up very little room and that’s where all our (and our neighbors’) vegetable leavings go. Once a year we pull up the fence and set it alongside the previous site where we transfer what hasn’t broken down to the new site and are left with wonderful, rich, black dirt. During very dry times we water the pile of organic stuff. It never smells and requires no work or expensive equipment.
Composting is easy and productive. Give it a try if you’re not already doing it.
John Lawler
Eau Claire