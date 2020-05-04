Offering thanks
Throughout this coronavirus pandemic, the general public has been very appreciative and thankful for the tremendous job that all of the medical, paramedic, law enforcement and firefighter staffs have done. They have gone above and beyond in performing their jobs. They indeed deserve all of our respect and gratitude.
There is another group of front-line workers that also deserves the public’s respect and appreciation. These are the retail associates/employees. I don’t feel that the general public/customers have any idea just how stressful their front-line jobs are because of this pandemic.
Many of their stores are having to operate at three-quarters staffing levels due to 25% of their fellow associates having elected not to work because of fears of contracting the virus. This is not the employer’s fault and for sure is not the remaining associates’ fault so please stop the inconsiderate and belligerent treatment of them.
While shopping and waiting in the lines, I have witnessed how arrogant, sarcastic and just plain rude some customers are. They think and act like they know it all but they don’t. They need these knowledgeable store associates and thus they need to start treating them with the respect they deserve.
No, the customer is not always right.
Ken Peterson
Cadott
Response key
A recent letter-writer asks us to blame China and not President Trump for the losses of lives and treasure to the coronavirus pandemic. I have another idea; stop looking for someone to blame and do what you can do as an individual and as a member of your community to help us get through this.
As it was in the beginning, so it now and ever shall be: fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly, bureaucrats gotta bungle and politicians gotta lie. (And I gotta write bad poetry that doesn’t scan right). That leaves the rest of us to pick up the pieces, and arguing about the irrevocable past just wastes time and energy that we can’t spare.
And worst of all, it puts you in the wrong mood to be properly appreciative of the likes of Rich Miller and Bon Iver, whose good works were described in the same issue of the Leader-Telegram.
Richard Homa
Menomonie
GOP issues
In a recent article in the Leader-Telegram, it stated that the governor wanted to move the April 7 election to a later date because of the current public health crisis and the Republican Legislature was against doing this and also they are against voting by mail. Why on Earth would they be against having people vote in the safest way or to force voters to risk their personal safety to vote?
The only reason I can see is they want to limit the number of people who vote. To support this idea one only needs to go back and look how the Wisconsin Republican Legislature has suppressed the vote by implementing voter ID, shortening the length of time for early voting and changing rules for how students can vote.
Then, of course, there is the issue of gerrymandering, which was clearly done by the Republican Legislature to concentrate predominately Democratic areas in the state to fewer legislative districts. This was clearly seen in the 2018 election results when the popular vote in the state was 54% for Democrats, but the Wisconsin House ended up divided with 63 seats for Republicans and 36 for Democrats.
By doing these things it clearly shows me that the Wisconsin Republican Party is not interested in democracy, but instead is only interested in staying in power. Can’t they win on ideas, policies and a vision for the future? The answer appears to be no and they know it.
Wilder Johnson
Eau Claire