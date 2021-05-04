Thankful for gesture
On Saturday night at 5 p.m., my two granddaughters and I went to eat at a local restaurant.
There was a couple in the corner by us; he had Chicago Cubs gear on and was with his wife. It was busy as prom kids were also coming in.
The food was fantastic and when I was waiting for my bill the waiter said it had been taken care of. I said I hadn't paid yet, and he said it has been taken care of again. I asked him how, and he said the couple that was sitting in corner paid your meal.
I almost started to cry as it was such a nice thing to do for people you do not know. I would love to thank them personally, and my granddaughters could not believe how nice it was. If you are out there and read this, I just want you know how much we appreciated that and to know people like you made my day. You are very much appreciated. I tried to find out who you were by the waiter, but he could not give out that information. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.
Sally Proznik
Eau Claire