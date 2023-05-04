More tolerance, openness needed
This will make you uncomfortable. Stay with it, even so.
You cannot shame transgender people into nonexistence. You cannot will people who make you uncomfortable to be what they are not. That has been tried before. It is not for you or your church to judge what is right for another. "They are grooming our children." Really? Present the evidence. I think they just want to be left alone to live their lives.
Gender is as much the way a person feels inside as it is anatomy. As a cis-gender woman, that seems strange and I don’t understand it, but I’m not going to create laws that tell people they can’t do what they believe is right for them. That is what pursuit of life and liberty is all about. Do they tell you which God to believe in?
It is not reasonable to expect everyone to believe the same — it’s a big world with many histories. Would Christ shun people he did not understand? Or would he seek to understand them? Isn’t that a better way to prepare your children for the differences they will experience out in the world?
Zoey Zephyr was democratically elected, and the Montana Legislature has taken away the voice of her constituents for "violating decorum.” In actuality, they can’t tolerate this strange new reality of transgender people.
Let there be less shouting. More listening. Less anger. Less intolerance. More acceptance. Less dogma. More openness. More conversation. And stop the culture wars.
If you want to make the world a better place, here is a radical idea: take a transperson to lunch. Ask them what it is like to be them. Isn’t that really what God would want? That’s what he told me.
Cindy Harper
Eau Claire
Changes could help Social Security fund
I am sure by now you have heard that the Social Security fund is in danger of becoming insolvent soon, and our politicians are telling us that there is no easy fix to keep it solvent.
In December of 2022 the Biden administration gave $36 billion to the Teamsters Union Central States Pension Fund to keep it solvent. If it is that easy to shore up a private pension fund, why isn't it that easy to shore up the Social Security fund? I am thinking we are being played.
If you are on Social Security and try to boost your income, you are bucking up against earnings limits that can reduce your benefits and income thresholds that can tax your Social Security benefits. The income thresholds for taxes has not been adjusted since 1983. It seems like the government wants to make it difficult for a retiree on Social Security to try and boost their income. Many retirees find it necessary to have that boost in income to have a meaningful and dignified retirement.
I would propose the following solutions to help Social Security and Social Security recipients:
1. Eliminate the wage cap on Social Security withholdings. You make wages and bonuses, you pay Social Security taxes on it.
2. Adjust the income thresholds up, so your Social Security payments are not taxed based on the threshold established decades ago in 1983. Also, establish that any taxation of Social Security payments goes back into the Social Security fund and not into the general budget.
I am sure there are many good ideas involving common sense approaches that will help Social Security maintain solvency. I don't think we should be letting our politicians get away with doing nothing for Social Security while giving billions of dollars a private pension.
Stephen Spletter
Menomonie
My farewell notice to an organization
To the executive board of the WVMA:
It was with utter disgust that I read the Feb. 7 Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association newsletter entitled: "WVMA Signs Gender Identity Bill of Rights," which included the link — pridevmc.org/gibor — where the freakish manifesto was disrobed in all its glory. I never dreamed the WVMA, an organization that I have been member of for four decades, would ever be a signatory to such an anti-scientific piece of pagan foolishness.
If any veterinarian believes that by changing their phenotype they can somehow change their genotype (sex, gender), they should be deemed incompetent and stripped of their license to practice. Mental illness should be treated, not celebrated.
Your signing onto this manifesto might be your misguided attempt to be all inclusive but will, as it always does, end in division, isolation and silencing of dissent. Propping up these lies — these absurd humanist falsehoods directly in conflict with basic biology — will doom the WVMA.
The fact that "PrideVMC" lists major veterinary pharmaceutical businesses (including Boehringer-Ingelheim and Zoetis & Merck) is proof that mass formation has occurred, all in the name of the pagan goddess Ishtar-Ashtoreth (open your Bibles, atheists). If it is any sick consolation, the long list of others so possessed proves that the WVMA is not the only one that has gone into the abyss. And it doesn't surprise me as much as it saddens me to imagine the fate that lies ahead for our once professional and scientific organization here in Wisconsin, not to mention the destruction of the entire veterinary profession's reputation. But you executives have chosen the path of least resistance, a path I will not be joining you on.
To that end, I hereby terminate my 40-year membership with the WVMA.
Glenn Pearson
Frederic
Cemetery rules need to be reconsidered
With Memorial Day approaching, people with loved ones in Eau Claire city-maintained cemeteries should be aware that unless they buy expensive pots and stands in which to plant flowers, any remembrances left on gravesites will be removed by city staff shortly after Memorial Day.
For the past year I have been trying to convince city parks and forestry officials that not everyone can afford the expensive pots and stands (easily $100) that are required in cemeteries. I have asked if they could come up with a cheaper alternative to decorate graves. The final response I received was: “Our goal is to maintain a respectful setting that honors the deceased and our rules have been established to promote this.”
My parents, brother and other relatives are in Forest Hill Cemetery, and my heart broke after seeing the large number of items (including toys left for children and flags left for veterans) coldly ripped from gravesites last year after Memorial Day, simply because they weren’t in pricey pots. My relatives wouldn’t care if my decorations were not expensive — remembering and honoring is what matters.
Because the cost of the pot and stand is a hardship for some, I suggested the city allow less expensive shepherd’s hooks ($10 on Amazon) on which people could hang flower pots and other items. These hooks would allow city employees to mow without impediment. This suggestion was rejected, with officials saying the hooks could tip over and hinder the mowing operations.
So after a series of emails with city staff, unfortunately it is clear that this issue is closed. I can only surmise that city officials care more about the convenience of their employees rather than the desire of their constituents to honor their deceased loved ones.
I certainly expected better from my city.
Sue Kittelson
Eau Claire
Sports coverage lacks a local connection
I am disappointed that the Leader-Telegram seems increasingly to be filled with sometimes stale national news, especially in the sports pages.
For example, I don't much care about the Knicks or the 76ers now that the Bucks are finished, but I would have liked to read about the results of the Eau Claire Marathon.
Robert Langer
Eau Claire
Teachers deserving of celebratory week
Teacher Appreciation Week is next week, from May 8-12. Let's give all of our teachers a shout out rather than a shout at. And let's extend that shout out and our appreciation for teachers all year long.
Thank you, teachers.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire