Donald Trump a successful president?
What a recent letter-writer considers “successes” I consider failures. I could rebut all that he wrote, but I will comment on only one point: “eliminating job-destroying regulations” for our “booming economy.” President Donald Trump enacted roughly 100 deregulations, which have allowed more toxins into our air, waters and soils. His wanton actions harm our fragile environment. His recklessness has ratcheted up health risks for 329 million Americans. A “booming economy” is at the expense of endangering our earthly home for short-term greed.
Trump’s pulling the USA from the Paris climate accord is in lock-step with deregulation. “Today” only matters; screw the future. The science is more certain than linking smoking to lung cancer. Discarding the climate accord assures the escalation of climate-related consequences mankind will experience next year(s), next decade(s) and next century; life will be exponentially worse than had Trump honored the accord. Had he admitted the scientific truth, then he would have been stuck, unable to execute his goals.
In early 2019, 200 political scientists ranked U.S. presidents from best to worst. Those leaning liberal or independent ranked Trump worst; those leaning conservative ranked him near the bottom, number 40. Around the same time, a poll was taken of Fox News viewers: 78% of these loyalists ranked Trump as the “best ever” president. Who do you trust to assess Trump — 200 political scientists or a tribe of Fox News viewers?
Who is this man? Forbes magazine had an excellent article, “Trump And Other Gaslighters/Narcissists Create Crises And Then Act Like They Solved Them.” He does this extraordinarily. His gaslighting has never been more exposed than during this pandemic, as he has often been “caught with his pants down,” since the data exposes his numerous false claims.
Steve Hogseth
Menomonie