Republicans need to reclaim their party
During the recent CPAC Conference, Donald Trump said, “We must pass comprehensive election reforms, and we must do it now.” However republican “reforms” mean voter suppression. At the time of this writing, republican legislators in 43 states had introduced more than 250 bills to restrict voting. Wisconsin had six. They want to cut back early voting and restrict mail-in voting, limit citizen-led ballot initiatives, and continue to gerrymander congressional districts, including Wisconsin.
(Note to editor: I know I didn’t capitalize the word “republican.” It is no longer deserving of the proper noun status.)
What was really wrong with the last November election? What was wrong was that you voted. These self-indulgent republican leaders don’t want you to vote. They don’t want your money either. They don’t need it. They are getting plenty from the huge donors who help them write laws we don’t want or need.
We all know about the “Big Lie,” but Big Lie No. 2 is that our electoral system is broken. It is not. Last November’s election ran like a well-oiled machine. What republican officials are saying is, “Let’s fix that well-oiled machine!” The Republican-leaning people I know want no part of the traitorous Jan. 6 acts on the Capitol or of voter suppression. They are the people that need to stand up and reclaim their party.
Ron Powers
Chippewa Falls
An outsider’s take on the landfill issue
I have closely followed the discussion on the Seven Mile Creek Landfill, and without having any involvement, I feel that I can make somewhat objective comments on the situation.
Having served on the Dunn County Board of Supervisors for several years, I always felt that my first obligation was to represent the constituents of my district. Next, I had to consider the county perspective, and finally to a limited degree, the state. At no point do I see that happening here, and never did I feel that I had to provide a solution to the problems of Minnesota or Iowa.
The projected height of the landfill by itself should be cause for concern. Do you realize that the projected height would just be approximately 50 feet less than Rib Mountain? The highest point in the state, Timm’s Hill, is slightly over 1,900 feet. This will make it one of the highest points in the state. The tower by the TV station on Hastings Way is about 1,000 feet and has a flashing light on top. Will the landfill require a light as well? Or do you just plan to use a flame from the burning of methane gas? A gas, by the way, that contributes to global warming.
Are the local governments that needy of revenue that this is required to balance budgets? Has anyone done a cost/benefit ratio to determine if the revenue derived actually pays for the damage to road and other ancillary problems?
Someone has suggested that it be named Mount Seymour. I think I can come up with more descriptive names for it.
Keith Sommerfeld
Eau Claire