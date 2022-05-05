In support of independent farms
Now’s not the time for tears.
We’ve all heard of the loss of our family dairy farms over the decades. For the past three years, western Wisconsin has recorded the highest number of farm bankruptcies in the the nation. People losing their livelihoods. Traditions and generations of good, hard-working people being cast aside. Members of our own communities and classmates of our children and grandchildren having their lives uprooted.
And why?
“How awful!” so many have lamented and done nothing. The rest of us have been silent and not demanded that our elected legislators develop the political will to actually do something about it. Instead, policies and unattended laws have allowed large, conglomerate agricultural operations and supply chains to smother the smaller dairy farms to near extinction.
This is Wisconsin. We are the dairy state whose heritage is grounded in the independent farming operation. Shame on all of us who have been so complacent in recent decades to have allowed this to happen. I challenge you to finally stand up for our struggling dairy farmers and demand that the 2023 Farm Bill contain effective policies and strategies, such as growth management, to finally intervene and regulate in favor of the independent, smaller farming operations.
Linda Norton
Eau Claire
Time right to plan for election
Now that the April election is over, it’s time to begin thinking about who we want to elect or not re-elect come November. One thing is for certain, we don’t need Donald Trump clones to be re-elected this fall. I’m referring to Rep. Tom Tiffany and Sen. Ron Johnson.
Neither one of them act like they have ever had a science course. They would have learned that if you are going to make a statement, you need to back it up with truth (facts). What I am referring to is that they believe there was a lot of fraud and corruption in the presidential election and that Trump, not Joe Biden, won the election.
Also, neither one of them believe there is such a thing as global warming. That is contrary to what more than 90% of scientists around the world believe to be true. And the latest issue of Time magazine (April 25/May 2) has an article about major corporations finally admitting that they are a part of the excess carbon dioxide being pumped into the atmosphere, and it is time for them to get into the act to begin cleaning up. Despite all of this, the two of them, Tiffany and Johnson, are wiser than all others and they know that global warming is just an excuse to try to curb the economy.
We need to defeat these two as our representatives and get people elected who are in the 21st century. We need to have people who will act to start cleaning up the mess we have made. We cannot go on doing as we have done in the past. If we want to continue living on this planet, we have to be sure it is a safe place to live.
As an informed voter you need to research the people running for election. Find intelligent persons to represent you who have you and the world in mind. Don’t be taken in by the false rhetoric being spewed out by these two who presently represent us. Our future depends on you.
Dale Crisler
Rice Lake
Health levels a key consideration
With the high cost of medical/illness care, it’s time to focus on health expectancy rather than life expectancy.
Health expectancy is defined as the highest level of physical and mental health that is possible for as long as possible taking into consideration the individual’s stage in life and their genetics interacting with the environment in which they live. Health expectancy requires a combination of individual responsibility and community and government funding. Done appropriately, there is a high probability that debilitating diseases and illnesses will occur with lower frequencies and with delayed onset.
Individuals need to take responsibility for such basics as adequate nutrition and appropriate eating habits, annual medical and dental check-ups, wearing a seatbelt, maintaining updated vaccinations, minimizing alcohol use, avoiding tobacco and illegal drugs, regular exercise, appropriate sleep etiquette, weight management, developing and maintaining healthy relationships, and finding meaningful activities in both work and recreation.
Governments and elected officials at the city, county, state and national levels have the responsibility of providing funding for such things as affordable single-party payer universal health care, including substance abuse treatment, affordable housing, clean air and water, support for mitigation strategies to address climate change, the availability of high quality education for all citizens, public health services that provide education and prevention on a wide variety of issues including food safety and vaccinations, adequate law enforcement to minimize the negative impacts of crime and gun violence, laws that provide and incentivize a living wage structure for workers, and roads and highways that allow for safe passage from one location to another.
The problem is that individuals and governments fall far short in numerous measures that would maximize health expectancy. The U.S. is significantly behind other nations when it comes to health expectancy strategies. We must do better.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Multiple meanings for banned word
There was a time back in the old school days when the term gay meant you were a cheerful and happy-go-lucky person.
Recently in the state of Florida, the use of the word gay has been banned in the classrooms of elementary students.
The fifth line of the classic Christmas carol “Deck the Halls” specifically says, “Don we now our gay apparel.” Does that mean this popular, beautiful Christmas carol can no longer be sung? We better hope to God that never happens.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire