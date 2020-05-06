Poor record
I addressed the following letter to state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Robin Vos recently. I’d never sent a letter or email to those in government control. But these are unprecedented times, not because just of COVID-19 but because of the lack of emotional intelligence by our Republican state leadership.
Your party and your “leadership” represent this lack of careful thought. I continually hear thoughtless, selfish and me-first solutions by your deplorable and disheartening “leadership” replete with obstructionist tendencies. Not just on election voting but on gun control and a host of topics.
Leave it be said you and your party’s future rests in our hands, the voters, not your inept and non-forward thinking decisions. Your representation is a far cry from our state motto, in fact, your initiatives are the opposite — backwards.
I do not wish for a reply from you or a staffer. I would consider it an insult to reply with a phony “thank you.” I hope only that you finally look into your hearts and consider the lives recently taken by firearm in the Madison arboretum and your decisions to obstruct firearm reform in the past.
To borrow and modify a turn of phase from Lloyd Bentsen in 1988: You “are no Tommy Thompson.” He worked things out to move “forward.”
Martin Zens
Eau Claire
Wrong move
Gov. Tony Evers made the decision to extend his safer-at-home order. This directive was put in place for what he calls the health of the people. This the same governor that believes abortion is “health care.”
Gov. Evers: Abortion is not health care and quarantining citizens, closing businesses and cutting people off from their income is not good for their physical or mental health. This was an opportunity for you to lead, but you have chosen to cower to fear mongers. You appear to lack faith and hope.
Mr. Evers, it is not challenging to find resources and facts that support the wisdom in reopening Wisconsin. You demonstrated your disdain for any person or group that opposes your policies. Where is the inclusion you spoke about while campaigning?
The damage inflicted by your decision has been devastating and has recklessly spilled over to create fiscal, physical and mental harm to real people. Your decision has injected a level of fatalism that will be hard to overcome. Your decisions have pushed Wisconsin away from a population of people with a “can-do” spirit, toward a herd of people looking for direction and finding none.
This is a time where you need to back off from your agenda of “big government” and let the people work, let commerce breath and let Wisconsinites do what Wisconsinites do best — control their own lives, which includes allowing those who want to stay home to stay home. Let those who want to work, work. It appears this is a foreign concept to you.
Study the wisdom of Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Harry Truman and you will find some gold waiting to be recirculated.
Lee McMenamin
Bloomer
Clear threat
This is for those who don’t believe it is the virus that’s killing all these people.
Say someone has cancer with maybe a year or two to live and they contract the virus and die. The virus cheated them out of the time they had left, so what is killing them — the virus or the cancer? The virus.
More than 64,000 deaths from the virus and counting so far in this country. The governor is only trying to save lives.
We used to think it was bad when more than a few died in an accident or shooting or fire, and it is bad, but life goes on. I guess people don’t believe 64,000 in the USA in a short time is enough to believe the virus is killing them.
Some people say the media is trying to scare people. Well, you know what? You should be scared.
This is real. At least 64,000 believe it.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi