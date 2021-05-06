Pandemic measures hard on students
I kindly ask that our elected representatives, public health officials and school administrators consider the ethical dilemma associated with public health-related control measures on children (e.g., lockdowns, school closures).
Children benefit less than adults when required to stay at home and suffer additional unwanted effects, including elevations in mental health concerns, disruptions to their education, increases in exposure to domestic abuse, and forced social isolation. A recently published study in the Journal of School Psychology found school-aged youth experienced significant amounts of schoolwork stress, pandemic-related anxiety and stress related to being separated from peers during the first three months of the pandemic. Other research indicates high rates of mental health diagnoses among children and adolescents occurring since the pandemic began almost 14 months ago.
Furthermore, a study published in the journal Educational Researcher reported projections that students made approximately 65% of typical-year learning gains in reading and almost 50% of the typical-year learning gains in math during the 2019-2020 school year. This means that many students started school this fall 35% behind in reading and an astounding 50% behind in math.
Children have no say in any aspects of policy, making these control measures especially difficult for youth and perhaps is why this becomes an important ethical issue for those in decision-making capacities.
Michael Axelrod
Eau Claire
Johnson’s actions, remarks ill-advised
Sen. Ron Johnson does not represent our family’s values. We respectfully called, sent emails and even a postal letter to his office with little response. He continued to push hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment months after it was found ineffective and even dangerous by the FDA and World Health Organization.
Even after being warned by the FBI, Johnson met with suspected Russian agent Andrii Telizhenko who was pushing the lie that Ukraine (not Russia) interfered in U.S. elections.
Now, our senator is claiming, “If you have a (COVID-19) vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not.” This statement is ignorant of the need for herd immunity and protecting the most vulnerable of us in Eau Claire.
In 2022 we’ll have a choice, and we will vote for a candidate who respects and represents our family values.
Crispin, Becky and Avala Pierce
Eau Claire
Strangers’ generosity lauded by diners
On Saturday night at 5 p.m., my two granddaughters and I went to eat at a local restaurant.
There was a couple in the corner by us; he had Chicago Cubs gear on and was with his wife. It was busy as prom kids were also coming in.
The food was fantastic and when I was waiting for my bill the waiter said it had been taken care of. I said I hadn’t paid yet, and he said it has been taken care of again. I asked him how, and he said the couple that was sitting in corner paid your meal.
I almost started to cry as it was such a nice thing to do for people you do not know. I would love to thank them personally, and my granddaughters could not believe how nice it was. If you are out there and read this, I just want you know how much we appreciated that and to know people like you made my day. You are very much appreciated. I tried to find out who you were by the waiter, but he could not give out that information. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.
Sally Proznik
Eau Claire
Both political parties guilty of ineptitude
Well let’s see who I can PO today.
Just read that the Biden administration isn’t going to let Rolling Thunder start at the Pentagon parking lot like other years. They say it’s because of the pandemic. Let’s look at this. They started there last year during the pandemic and, besides, the CDC says it’s OK for outdoor gatherings and the Pentagon parking lot is about seven acres.
Next all this money President Joe Biden and the Democrats are asking for, where is it coming from? It sure doesn’t grow on trees so it’s going to fall on the taxpayer. There’s talk of more stimulus checks. That’s another thing that doesn’t need to happen because people are back working. The extra unemployment is another thing; some people are getting more by not working so why go back to work.
When did we get so many wingnuts in congress? We’ve got Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on the democratic side and we’ve got Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy on the Republican side. All these Republicans that voted not to certify the election are calling the ones that did RINOs (Republicans in name only). Actually, those are the ones that are the RINOs because they didn’t honor their oath. Now they want to strip Liz Cheney of her leadership because she won’t keep repeating Donald Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen.
I also saw that some of Trumps’ allies are going to start an integrity council, now there’s a contradiction in terms. Actually, it’s laughable.
Last but least, what do they call a bus load of politicians going over a cliff? A good start.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Immigrants play critical role in America
The fertility rate in the United States in 2020 dropped to 1.64 children for women of childbearing age.
In recent years, even with a strong economy, the fertility rate has continued to drop from previous decades and hovers around 1.75. Simply put, there are not enough infants being born to replace the current population.
Economists have clearly demonstrated that for a nation’s economy to remain strong it needs a population with reasonable growth rates. The combination of a greater need for goods and services and the increased demand for workers in the broad spectrum of careers are key factors in maintaining economic stability and an increased gross domestic product. With a below replacement rate for birth, the only other way to increase population is through immigration.
There are millions of individuals and families with a wide range of skill sets and potentials that are motivated to move to this country. If Republican politicians want a strong economy and understand the importance of a stable and growing population they will embrace increased levels of immigration.
That concept should not be seen as all that foreign to them. The strength of this country was built on the immigration of foreigners, including their relatives.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.