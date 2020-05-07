Precautions still key during reopening
Obeying the safer-at-home orders is getting more and more onerous.
This is especially true for those who are suffering real economic hardship. But I would encourage everyone to continue to do what they can to help protect those of us in the demographic that is most at risk.
Personally, I am pretty careful to avoid exposure. I avoid being with other people, but I still like to walk a lot and occasionally need to go to the grocery or hardware store. Additionally, I like to support my local food service businesses by ordering takeout. I always wear a mask in those situations, not because it protects me but because it has been shown to help prevent spreading the coronavirus to others.
I saw a protest sign recently that proposed that the personal rights of some were being curtailed by the fear felt by others. I suggest the two are not in conflict. While caution such as I exercise is valid, personal rights remain vitally important. We all have rights, including the right to do the right thing, consider the legitimate risk to others and act accordingly.
Jim Tripp
Menomonie
Zunker is the best choice for House seat
The election of Jill Karofsky as the newest member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is the beginning of getting the state of Wisconsin back on sane footing. It proved that having President Donald Trump come to the state of Wisconsin and campaign for Judge Daniel Kelly was a losing cause.
With the Wisconsin Republican Legislature refusing to have the election postponed to a later date, many voters had to risk getting the coronavirus in order to vote, and many potential voters did not receive absentee ballots in time to be counted. Karofsky still won the judgeship easily.
Now we are facing a similar situation.
On Tuesday, we will have an election to replace Sean Duffy in the House of Representatives. Once again we have a clear choice. We can vote for Tom Tiffany, who is a clone of Trump and was a staunch supporter of former Gov. Scott Walker in his attempt to put the state dire jeopardy from which it will take several more years to overcome. Or we can vote for Tricia Zunker, who as a member of the House of Representatives would work constructively with all members. She has shown she can work effectively with views that aren’t exactly the same as hers.
Zunker is the president of the Wausau school board and has been a justice on the tribal court of the Ho-Chunk Nation. In all endeavors she has succeeded. As our representative in Congress, she will undoubtedly be working for the benefit of our district and the state of Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, be sure to vote and be sure to vote for Zunker.
Dale Crisler
Rice Lake
Pandemic needs to be taken seriously
Upon visiting Eau Claire in the nice warm weather May 2, I was concerned about how the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic was being blown off by young people. And this area was in my ol’ neighborhood in the student housing area of the lower west side.
Yes, some physical/social distancing was taking place, however, no masks were being worn and the six-foot rule was getting violated while people were walking, partying and cooking out.
What’s troubling to me is that people can be carriers of the coronavirus and not even know it. I’m not calling for armed guard, 9mm enforcement. But, for a 100-year event, it seems as if more concern for “safety first” could be advocated to help protect fellow Americans from the coronavirus.
Steven Books
Madison