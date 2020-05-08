Current crisis shows Trump’s
true colors
A crisis has come to the Trump administration.
Every president it seems will be confronted by an unannounced problem. So how has our leader handled this one? First is denial, then blame the Democrats, then use a favorite Trump word and call the whole thing a hoax. Next appoint someone who knows nothing about a pandemic to coordinate the response to the crisis. Then criticize real experts in the health area suggesting their opinions are overblown. Funny thing: This sounds just like the Trump reaction to climate change.
For over three years Trump has been lucky not to have to show the nation how his administration acts when things really go wrong. For over three years Trump has had the benefit of inheriting sound economic performance thanks to the Obama administration. The Great Recession was Obama’s crisis. He handled that well and handed the finished product to his successor — and he got no thanks from the GOP and Trump.
Reminds me of the good economic times Ronald Reagan inherited from Jimmy Carter. Remember how Carter and Paul Volcker slammed the brakes on inflation and killed it dead? Inflation isn’t a problem to this day. Did Carter get any thanks for that? No, and it cost him the election and Reagan had a solid economy for his two terms. The Republicans have short memory spans and aren’t a grateful bunch. My gosh, if someone does something nice for you at least acknowledge the fact.
So here we are. We get to see how or leaders react. Compare state and national response. Elections are coming. Hold these people responsible.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls
Van Orden worthy of congressional post
Not many noble, not many worthy, but look up Derrick Van Orden. He is running for U.S. Congress.
Van Orden was raised by a single mother of Irish descent. He is a husband, grandfather and a 26-year veteran with five combat deployments. Twenty-one of those years were as a U.S. Navy SEAL. He is pro-free enterprise, pro-Constitution, pro-life and he knows how precious life is. He is for “we the people.”
Van Orden is for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He ends his letters with God bless you.
Joan Malcein
Woodville