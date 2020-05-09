Treatment of voting rights is dishonest
My reaction to what Republicans have done — both party members and elected leaders — in the past two weeks: Voting rights in Wisconsin are being treated as privileges, available only to people who have access to technology to make requesting absentee ballots from home possible, who live with at least one other person who is qualified to serve as a witness or who are willing to risk exposing themselves or poll workers to COVID-19.
What has been made clear to me by the actions of Republicans recently is that the ability to vote is not something they feel is guaranteed to citizens by both the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. Republicans are more interested in interfering with elections, with making them difficult — and, during the current COVID-19 crisis, downright dangerous. Republicans are more interested, apparently, in a low turnout, perhaps because that favors their own candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court (whose Republican majority decided to overrule Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order to reschedule the election, in favor of the Republican Party — no surprise there).
Whether we remain a state paralyzed by a group of people who feel the need to make sure Wisconsin is ruled only by one political party in perpetuity will have to be decided this November ... but change will only happen if we’re all allowed to vote. And I think Republicans know that.
David Rask Behling
Chippewa Falls
A call for equal treatment in politics
I did not vote for Donald Trump.
I wanted to make that clear lest many of you reading this letter dismiss it as another fanatical Trump fan spouting off. I have not made up my mind who to vote for yet. I have been out with sharp ears and binoculars looking for all the people who stated “I believe the accuser” during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation process. They supported Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual harassment claim against Kavanaugh. Now that Joe Biden is in the exact same position, they seem to be missing in action. Hmm.
The mainstream media’s coverage of Biden regarding this issue is tepid at best. No surprise there. The “I believe the accuser” movement was disingenuous and politically motivated from the start. It was widely covered by the major networks, showing protests and sound bites. Where are they now? Their silence is deafening.
To be accurate they need to change their monicker to “I believe the accuser as long as the accused is conservative, and I believe the accused as long as the accused is a liberal.”
Americans are thirsty for unbiased news they can get in order to make a wise and informed decision in order to vote. I consider myself an independent voter. The current media’s double standard is shameful and disgusting. I’m sick of it.
Rolf Van Houten
Eau Claire
Democracy at stake in today’s climate
Democracy is at stake when citizens must choose between their personal safety and their right to vote. Other states with elections scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic chose to postpone their elections or had mail-in voting for all in place, but not Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve the distribution of absentee ballots to every Wisconsin voter. Republicans refused. Evers moved the April election date to June. The date change was struck down by the conservative majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Limiting voter turnout in large cities like Milwaukee, which lean Democratic, can throw an election in favor of Republican candidates. A relatively small number of votes determined the win of Donald Trump in 2016 and conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn in 2019.
Milwaukee County, a COVID-19 epicenter, opened only five of its 180 polling locations. A shortage in poll workers resulted in voters having two-hour wait lines and crowded conditions.
A federal judge granted an April 13 extension for Wisconsin absentee ballot acceptance, but the U.S. Supreme Court conservative majority overruled postmark extensions.
Then, three tubs of undelivered absentee ballots were discovered in a postal center outside Milwaukee. At least 9,000 absentee ballots requested by voters were never sent. Thousands of completed ballots were postmarked too late to count or had no postmark at all.
Wisconsin voters must be allowed and encouraged to vote and have their votes counted. Wisconsin could be the deciding state in the 2020 presidential election.
Steps needed for fair voting:
1. Distribute absentee ballots to all Wisconsin voters early in October.
2. Provide free postage.
3. Expand early voting and polling locations.
4. Recruit and train sufficient poll workers.
5. Solicit federal funds to enact these measures.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
Need for air medical services glaring
River Falls is a great place to live. We’re rural enough to be minutes away from good hiking trails and nature areas but big enough to have great restaurants, entertainment and access to a basic level of emergency health care.
But when a serious emergency occurs, places like River Falls and hundreds of other small cities and towns in Wisconsin depend on emergency air ambulance providers to get us to larger trauma centers like those in Minneapolis, Madison and Milwaukee.
Quality health care during medical emergencies is essential for every American and every Wisconsinite — regardless of where they may live. That’s why supporting and expanding rural urgent care should be a priority for our lawmakers, including Sen. Ron Johnson.
Oftentimes those in a medical emergency need care that can only be provided by a major trauma center. Fortunately, air medical transportation allows patients in rural communities to receive needed care — and fast.
Air ambulances are a reliable way for rural residents to get to a hospital that is able to handle any critical needs. The difference between a ground ambulance ride and air medical transport can mean a very different outcome for patients that need to get to available care quickly.
Having worked to help get him elected, I know Johnson cares about all of his constituents, regardless of where we live in Wisconsin, and I know he cares about ensuring we all have access to health care in our time of need. That’s why I encourage him to support legislation that protects air medical services for Wisconsin’s rural residents.
Stephanie Brown
River Falls
We can’t ignore dangers of coronavirus
This is for those who don’t believe it is the virus that’s killing all these people.
Say someone has cancer with maybe a year or two to live and they contract the virus and die. The virus cheated them out of the time they had left, so what is killing them — the virus or the cancer? The virus.
More than 64,000 deaths from the virus and counting so far in this country. The governor is only trying to save lives.
We used to think it was bad when more than a few died in an accident or shooting or fire, and it is bad but life goes on. I guess people don’t believe 64,000 in the USA in a short time is enough to believe the virus is killing them.
Some people say the media is trying to scare people. Well, you know what? You should be scared.
This is real. At least 64,000 believe it.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi